Heritage retailer Bergdorf Goodman just opened a bar within its men’s store on Fifth Avenue





Brick-and-mortar retail is hard at the moment, however there’s one technique to set your self aside: open a bar inside of.

It’s now not a new concept. For years, primary

division shops have additionally been house to a namesake eating place, a position the place

women can lunch, sip tea after buying groceries, or socialize with different shoppers.

That all modified up to now decade. In got here

branded studies from shops like Urban Outfitters and Ralph Lauren as

a part of their bodily shops. Ordering a Ralph’s espresso on Madison Avenue gave

quite a lot of passersby a reason why to step into Ralph Lauren’s luxurious boutique, and

perhaps finally end up purchasing one thing else, too.

Retailers discovered that in the event that they integrated alcohol—say handing a complimentary glass of Champagne to a attainable purchaser—that buyer just would possibly throw down the bank card after a few sips. In 2019, New York’s new Nordstrom opened the Shoe Bar, serving glowing wine close to the Manolo Blahniks, and the town’s first Neiman Marcus has Bar Stanley with a hearty checklist of unmarried malt Scotch.

The newest retailer to undertake the concept that? The 119-year-old Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

Last month, the posh division store opened Goodman’s Bar, a snazzy, James Bond–esque bar and eating place inside of their men’s store on Fifth Avenue. Pony as much as the marble bar and feature a bartender sling you a rye Manhattan and dishes from a Michelin-starred chef. You’ll take a seat your designer-clad fits on chairs through Franz Schuster, and you’ll partake in a fast recreation of backgammon on customized tables through Tom Dixon. Want to Instagram all of it? Good, as a result of there’s very good lights through native design studio, Apparatus.

Bergdorf Goodman bets a bar will draw in extra shoppers. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

But the beautiful area and considerate meals isn’t just a position to seize a chew; it’s a vacation spot through which Bergdorf Goodman can higher interact with its shoppers and draw in new ones.

“The act of buying groceries takes on a complete new

that means when you’ll additionally upload having a uncommon Scotch, a fantastic steak

tartare, or just loosen up with a glass of Pinot,” says Matt Marcotte, leader

running officer of Bergdorf Goodman. “We need our shoppers to spend as a lot

time with us as conceivable. It’s a part of our hobby round development deep

relationships.”

Marcotte explains that these days’s shoppers are on the lookout for a multisensory revel in to connect to manufacturers, and eating places are a herbal—and if carried out nicely, unique—extension of a logo’s revel in. For Bergdorf Goodman, eating places have at all times been a a part of the trade, and the time felt proper so as to add any other one to the combo. The division store has a well-regarded, Kelly Wearstler–designed eating place with a very good afternoon tea carrier at its ladies’s store, additionally on Fifth Avenue. In truth, the men’s store used to have a eating place as nicely, however that closed, and because, shoppers have regularly requested for a substitute.

A bartender pours a craft cocktail. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Beyond enjoyable the store’s present shoppers, Marcotte says Goodman’s Bar is a means for Bergdorf Goodman to draw new ones. To align with individuals who price foods and drinks, Bergdorf Goodman needs the venue to be a vacation spot for high-end, hard-to-find wines and spirits accompanied through delicate delicacies. “We see Goodman’s Bar as an entry point to learning about Bergdorf Goodman and our product,” he provides. “We really believe we are adding a vehicle for attracting new customers. Hopefully [they] allow us to be part of their lives.”

To assist in that undertaking, Marcotte cites the store’s partnership with large names in meals and drinks. The group at Goodman’s Bar comprises Austin Johnson—a Michelin-starred chef who made a title for himself at Frenchie in Paris—and Dustin Wilson, a grasp sommelier and proprietor of Verve Wine, a boutique wine retailer with places in New York and San Francisco. Wilson’s trade spouse at Verve, David Bruno, may be a part of the combo and occurs to have as soon as labored at Bergdorf Goodman. The trio have concocted a menu impressed through an aperitivo bar—suppose riffs of vintage cocktails, heat gougères with bacon, caviar-topped potato chips, and Champagne. It’s to be had to consumers all over the store’s trade hours, from 10 a.m. to eight p.m. day by day, aside from Sunday, when the store closes at 7 p.m.

Avocado toast Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

It’s now not misplaced on Bergdorf Goodman that conventional division shops face a tricky surroundings these days. Nearby shops like Lord & Taylor, Barneys, and Henri Bendel have all closed up store, and a stroll up Madison Avenue is like getting into a ghost the town. “For Sale” indicators hold in lots of home windows, and a number of the shops which might be open, few appear to have a stable go with the flow of consumers. Bergdorf appears to be banking on aspiration and cocktails to deliver folks in. Customers may, in the end, just store Bergdorf Goodman’s wares on-line, however why now not stroll into an “oasis,” as Marcotte calls it, the place they are able to take a spoil from their disturbing lives? Even if one can’t find the money for the likes of Tom Ford, Brunello Cucinelli, and Ermenegildo Zegna, one can a minimum of throw all the way down to drink like somebody who can—and perhaps pick out up some socks later on.

“People want to walk away with both the product and the experience,” Marcotte says. “Retailers understand the more you can provide this to your customer, the more apt they are to come back.”

