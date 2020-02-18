Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested After Allegedly Punching Her

On Valentine’s Day, Wyoming police arrested Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, an actual property agent named Brian Hickerson, for home violence after he allegedly punched the actress.

This used to be no longer Hickerson’s first arrest following an allegedly violent incident with Panettiere; remaining 12 months he used to be ordered to stick 100 yards away clear of the actress after any other arrest in May, even if the case used to be therefore dropped.

Police showed Tuesday to Page Six that that they had charged Hickerson for home battery. As TMZ reported, police in Jackson, Wyoming spoke back early within the morning on Friday to a criticism {that a} guy, intoxicated, used to be locked out of doors his house after allegedly punching his female friend within the face. Per TMZ, police paperwork state that after government arrived, Panettiere’s face used to be pink and swollen, as used to be her left hand, which additionally confirmed a scrape.

Hickerson and Panettiere’s home disputes have concerned police a couple of instances prior to now. In 2018, Panettiere known as police throughout an altercation between Hickerson and his father. In May of 2019, Los Angeles police arrested Hickerson after any other struggle between him and Panettiere, which allegedly adopted an evening of consuming. Although Hickerson used to be ordered to stick yards clear of Panettiere, the case used to be disregarded months later, and through November, Page Six notes, the 2 had it seems that reunited.

A consultant for Panettiere didn’t right away reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark.