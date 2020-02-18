Government backs ‘greener’ Cheshire and Aberdeenshire hydrogen plants

Image copyright

The first low-carbon hydrogen power manufacturing plants in the United Kingdom were granted executive investment.

Facilities at Stanlow Oil Refinery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire and St Fergus Terminal in Aberdeenshire will produce hydrogen for production industries.

St Helens glassmakers Pilkington and Unilever in Port Sunlight will trial the use of hydrogen to chop carbon emissions.

The £70m funding follows the federal government’s dedication to scale back greenhouse gases to “net zero” by way of 2050.

Hydrogen is a low or zero-emission exchange for fossil fuels.

Scientists hope to display that it may be used as a substitute of herbal fuel in a variety of commercial settings, serving to firms’ transition to a low-carbon long run.

More than 95% of the carbon used within the procedure at Ellesmere Port will probably be captured and saved, stated operator HyNet.

The pilot tasks at Unilever and Pilkington’s Greengate Works were allotted £5.2m of the federal government’s funding.

Director of Energy Lancaster at Lancaster University, Prof Harry Hoster, stated that the schemes have been “expensive but it is our only way of doing it at the moment”.

He added that he was hoping manufacturing prices would in the end fall for hydrogen, in addition to being “greener in the long run”.

The North West Hydrogen Alliance seeks to advertise the area as a pioneer for the higher use of hydrogen in trade.

Chairman Prof Joe Howe stated the funding put the United Kingdom on the “forefront of a global agenda”.

He stated: “It is a significant step and I welcome the opportunity for industries to trial it.”

In the North West, operator Cadent Gas will distribute hydrogen thru a pipeline community.