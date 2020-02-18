Evil mum ‘dressed daughter, 9, in Playboy outfit and watched as men raped her’
Evil mum ‘dressed daughter, 9, in Playboy outfit and watched as men raped her’

A NINE-year-old has accused her mom of dressing her in playboy outfits and then inviting rankings of peculiar men to their circle of relatives house to rape and abuse her, a courtroom heard.

The teenager from Australia’s Gold Coast allegedly detailed the horrific abuse in a handwritten observe after waking up with a “strange man” on most sensible of her.

Southport District Court heard how the the nine-year-old says she persevered the abuse by the hands of her mum’s “friends” each different day for a yr, between May 2014 and May 2015.

She ultimately confessed the sickening secret with a handwritten observe to her physcologist that learn: “[Mum used to] come in with friends and touch me improperly”.

The physician then contacted police.

Mail Online experiences how the nine-year-old then advised government her mom would “be naughty” together with her when she was once undressed and described dressed in a “Playboy outfit”.

The woman additionally described her mum giving her a drink that made her really feel drowsy.

The courtroom was once advised how the lady as soon as woke with a peculiar guy on most sensible of her and her mum keeping her palms.

The nine-year-old says her mom requested each and every of the men for cash following the abuse.

Her mum seemed in the Australian courtroom on 3 counts of rape.

Her dad have been detained  on the time of the alleged abuse.

Southport District Court heard horrific main points of the alleged abuse
