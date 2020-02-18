EU puts Cayman Islands on tax haven blacklist

Image copyright

The European Union has added the Cayman Islands, a UK out of the country territory, to its tax havens blacklist.

It joins Oman, Fiji and Vanuatu, that have additionally been accused of failing to crack down on tax abuse.

Oxfam, which lobbies for tax reform, mentioned the EU’s transfer used to be “encouraging” however many extra puts must be blacklisted.

As neatly because the Cayman Islands, additions this 12 months come with Panama, Palau and the Seychelles.

The EU mentioned the Cayman Islands, which has no source of revenue tax, capital features tax or company tax, does now not have “appropriate measures” in position to forestall tax abuse, permitting companies to sign in there in spite of having minimum presence within the territory.

The jurisdiction used to be in the past on a ”gray listing” that gave it time to introduce new rules to take on tax deficiencies. But it didn’t put in force the “economic substance” reforms through the closing date as promised, the EU mentioned.

Cayman Islands’ Premier, Alden McLaughlin, mentioned the federal government has licensed many reforms sought through the EU and has already contacted the EU concerning the strategy of being got rid of from the blacklist.

Skip Twitter submit through @TheActualAldenMcL

The Cayman Islands Government has already contacted EU officers to start the method of being got rid of from the EU listing of non-cooperative jurisdictions once imaginable, which is known to be October this 12 months.https://t.co/jXtocctAUm

— Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP (@TheActualAldenMcL) February 18, 2020

A foyer staff for the Cayman monetary services and products business mentioned it’s hopeful a reversal will occur within the “not too distant future”.

The Cayman Islands is the primary UK territory to be added to the EU blacklist.

Blacklisted nations face difficulties having access to EU investment programmes, whilst European firms doing industry in the ones jurisdictions need to take further compliance measures.

The listing, which the EU began in 2017 to place drive on nations to crack down on tax havens and unfair festival, incorporated 15 nations in 2018 however has contracted.

Officials mentioned that Turkey, which is recently on the “grey” listing, would now not be moved to the blacklist in spite of considerations about its knowledge sharing with some EU member states.

Oxfam, which has campaigned on tax, mentioned different British territories, such because the British Virgin Islands, should be added to the listing, as do a little puts throughout the EU.

“While it is encouraging that the Cayman Islands has finally been added to the blacklist, the list itself still proves wholly inadequate,” the organisation mentioned.

“The EU needs to strengthen its blacklisting criteria, put its own house in order and push for an ambitious and effective minimum tax rate at global level.”