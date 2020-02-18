Dutch court backs $50bn Yukos claim against Russia

Image copyright

A Dutch court has upheld an attraction via shareholders hard billions of bucks in repayment from the Russian state for breaking apart the once-mighty Yukos oil corporate.

The Appeals Court in The Hague mentioned a prior Dutch court ruling in favour of the Russian state used to be fallacious.

Tuesday’s ruling restores the unique $50bn (£38bn) repayment award, made via the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Russia now plans to attraction, so the prison wrangling is ready to proceed.

Russia’s response makes it questionable whether or not any Russian state property in another country may also be seized to put in force the shareholders’ rights.

The Yukos affair become an emblem of President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to rein within the energy of billionaire oligarchs who were given wealthy from arguable privatisation auctions within the 1990s.

Yukos Oil’s former leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a outstanding critic of Mr Putin, used to be arrested in 2003 and the company went bankrupt in 2006.

In 2014 the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), based totally in The Hague, dominated that Russian officers had manipulated the prison machine to bankrupt Yukos. The chapter adopted a Russian govt call for for billions of bucks in again taxes.

The PCA ruling used to be upheld via the appeals judges on Tuesday, who mentioned Russia used to be obliged to put in force the 1994 world Energy Charter Treaty, “unless it was in breach of Russian law”. “This court finds that there was no breach of Russian law,” they mentioned.

Mr Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in prison, sooner than being pardoned via Mr Putin, and now he lives in exile in London.

The bulk of the Yukos trade used to be taken over via state-run Rosneft, which is now one in all Russia’s maximum tough power corporations.

Mr Khodorkovsky transferred his Yukos stake in 2005 to his former Russian-Israeli trade spouse Leonid Nevzlin, who now stands to be the primary beneficiary of the repayment. Mr Nevzlin, based totally in Israel, heads the shareholders’ workforce referred to as GML.

Mr Khodorkovsky now runs a pro-democracy activist workforce referred to as Open Russia, which used to be blacklisted as an “undesirable organisation” via the Russian government in 2017.

In a tweet, Mr Khodorkovsky mentioned “the Kremlin has lost” and the court ruling “confirmed not just the legal case but the essence: ‘the seizure of Yukos is not about taxes, but about a battle with political opponents’.”

Russia’s justice ministry mentioned the federal government would attraction, because the Dutch court had “failed to take into account the illegitimate use by former Yukos shareholders of the Energy Charter Treaty, that wasn’t ratified by the Russian Federation”.