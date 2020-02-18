‘Dracula’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Team Up in NYC—With Mixed Results, and ‘Happy Birthday Doug’ Tells Gay Truths

“Dracula” and “Frankenstein”

How to make Dracula each very humorous and additionally politically critical and emotionally piercing? Kate Hamill has figured that dramatic knot out brilliantly in her reimagined Dracula for the #MeToo generation, directed by way of Sarna Lapine (enjoying along Frankenstein—great thought—at CSC to March 8). In Hamill’s retelling, set on a sparse level with sheets, atmospheric lighting fixtures and simply the ordinary chair, Hamill has made Dracula right into a mischievous and additionally fatal critical feminist myth.

Here, Dracula (Matthew Amendt) is as swaggering and louche as it’s possible you’ll consider, and his preliminary quarry, Jonathan Harker (a hapless Michael Crane) callow and suggestible. Dracula desires to seduce him, and additionally seduce him into badness.

Standing in their manner are ladies; first, there are the 2 attack-slaves Dracula has, Druscilla (Laura Baranik) and Marilla (Lori Laing). There is a re-gendered Renfield, performed by way of Hamill herself. It is for them to throw their our bodies in the best way of any invading people, and infect someone with the vampiric poison Dracula deploys.

In Hamill’s retelling, those rogue ladies are dangerous and mad, needless to say, but additionally Dracula’s sufferers and sufferers of one thing else. The nature of the vampiric poisoning Dracula desires to seek advice from upon the arena is not only monstrous in the sense of constructing extra frightening vampires, but additionally in a bigger sense of establishing and keeping up patriarchy.

“The play is as funny as it is sharp, and it is generous to its male characters too; they are part of the solution if they would simply open their minds”

Step ahead Van Helsing (Jessica Frances Dukes) and Mina Harker (Kelly Curran), for in Hamill’s retelling it’s they who is not going to simplest maintain Dracula, but additionally hope to wreck the cycle of patriarchal abuses that he represents. If that sounds didactic, the play is a ways from that, with Dukes bringing a cowboy-ish cockiness to Van Helsing, rising ever extra impatient by way of the minute as she tries to get Mina—performed by way of Curran with a matter-of-fact wit and jadedness—to get up and take rate of her future; a combat of self-determination and feminine statement that may proceed lengthy after Dracula has been handled.

The an infection of patriarchy, this Dracula makes transparent, will exist lengthy after the most obvious monster is slain. The play is as humorous as it’s sharp, and it’s beneficiant to its male characters too; they’re a part of the answer if they might merely open their minds. It could also be fantastically staged and played, proper all the way down to the unexpected look of purple jewels throughout crisp white shirts and blouses when blood is drawn, and the level sopping wet in purple mild on the similar moments. No dyed corn syrup right here.

Sadly, Frankenstein isn’t as fluent and ingenious as Dracula. Here, two performers, Stephanie Berry (enjoying each Frankenstein and The Creature) and Rob Morrison, twanging a guitar and billed as “The Chorus,” distill Mary Shelley’s novel into its necessities. But the staging is so spare, and adaptation so literal, it simply comes throughout as a dutiful modifying process.

Unlike Dracula, it does no longer light up the textual content in a brand new manner; it hasn’t discovered anything else insightful to mention about it. It’s a well-performed, very handsome abridged model of the guide. Berry skillfully animates Frankenstein’s building from protean mass to a linguistically endowed being.

It’s an ordinary choice to make Morrison no longer into some of the characters, and odder nonetheless to have the guitar so in proof with ditties that don’t illustrate the fabric in any recent manner. In this CSC match-up, Dracula beats Frankenstein.

“Happy Birthday Doug”

Happy Birthday Doug is without doubt one of the treats of the New York iciness, and it’s taking place off-Broadway; pass hunt it out at SoHo Playhouse (thru March 1). Drew Droege, famed for his different riotous monolog, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, has written and plays this 60-minute play, directed by way of Tom DeTrinis and produced by way of Broadway and Ugly Betty famous person Michael Urie.

The level is ready out with a bunch of tables, every with a tumbler of one thing. The beverages belong to visitors of the eponymous Doug—celebrating his 41st birthday at a wine bar in Silver Lake, Los Angeles—and the play options them regaling the unseen Doug (us in the target audience) with their drunken emotions about him, the lads they’re drawn to, and secrets and techniques they proportion with Doug.

Droege’s bright compendium of characters starts with a visitor, who’s a random, impolite lush—an immediate echo of his personality Gerry in Bright Colors and Bold Patterns. This visitor, an actor, is attempting to make sense of a occupation long past south, whilst leering at any guy in the neighborhood. Droege’s ability is to each convey a personality into fizzing lifestyles, and additionally shed light on his frailties as we’re being invited to chuckle at him.

The characters are pen portraits, and rapid and deft ones at that. They also are painfully spot-on. In 60 mins, we in reality get to grasp the catty actor, in addition to a boastful homosexual couple, too wrapped up in themselves to note the rest, and a millennial waiter, too fastened on announcing the best factor and no longer inflicting offense. There could also be a beaky ex, there to pass judgement on and diminish, with insecurities on flickering show. And get able for the ghost of a well-known queer too, with languorous knowledge to impart.

The most adorable personality—and one you’ll want to luckily spend every other hour with—is an older homosexual guy, who has led moderately a lifestyles, and it’s his pleasure in that lifestyles and his research of Doug’s celebration that makes us smile whilst additionally using house Droege’s larger issues amid the drunken bitching and hilarity.

These characters are all characters we all know, or were round, or perhaps even acknowledge as portions of ourselves. They are all a part of our giant homosexual international, on the other hand a lot we might want to disown a number of of them. Happy Birthday Doug is an overly humorous, pointed party no longer of the birthday type, however of acceptance—of the self and the opposite.