Disney Unveils Fairy Tale Wedding Dresses Collection and Newly Designed Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney has introduced a fairy story wedding ceremony get dressed assortment with robes impressed by means of princess characters from quite a lot of Disney classics, together with The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Cinderella. The Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando can even obtain a “royal makeover” in honor of the movie’s 70th anniversary, the corporate showed.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, created in collaboration with Allure Bridals, includes a overall of 16 wedding ceremony robe kinds in numerous silhouettes and materials. The designs all seize “the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters such as Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Snow White,” in keeping with a commentary from Allure Bridals.

The myth robes characteristic quite a lot of undying silhouettes, with “romantic ball gowns, mermaid trains and fit-and-flare hemlines” integrated right through the gathering. Fabric choices will come with “soft mikado, ethereal tulle and flowing chiffon, balanced by the dramatic structure of ruffled organza and unique, dimensional lace,” the bridal get dressed corporate said.

The complete Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will likely be unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April this yr, and then the gathering will likely be to be had at decided on boutiques around the nation. Nine of the attire will likely be priced from $1,200 to $2,500.

Seven of the aforementioned 16 kinds will shape a part of the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, priced from $3,500 to $10,000. Available completely at Kleinfeld Bridal shops in New York and Toronto, the platinum assortment options “extensive crystal beading, pearls and hand-embroidered appliques and delicate sparkle tulle” and comprises the Tiana Platinum robe, which is “covered in bayou-inspired shimmering vines and blossoms,” the commentary reads.

All robes will likely be to be had in sizes zero to 30 for each collections.

“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films,” Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals, stated within the commentary.

“Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life,” the commentary stated.

The information of Disney’s new wedding ceremony get dressed assortment was once adopted by means of the 70th anniversary of the vintage Disney movie Cinderella, which was once first launched on February 15 in 1950.

In honor of the milestone, the Magic Kingdom Park’s Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney World Resort gets a “royal makeover”. A sequence of “stunning enhancements” to the citadel will likely be observed within the coming weeks and into the summer season, the Magic Kingdom Park’s vp introduced at the Disney Parks weblog Monday.

“Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released—and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike. We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort,” Kirk stated.

Last December, Disney unveiled the brand new Riviera Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort, whose design was once impressed by means of “the grandeur and enchantment of the European Riviera,” the corporate stated.

Next month, Disney’s first-ever Mickey Mouse-themed journey is slated to open its doorways at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Last week, the Disneyland park in Anaheim, California, larger the costs of its day passes, annual passes and virtual MaxPasses, with tickets now costing as much as $209.

