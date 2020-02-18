Democrat Candidate Apologizes for Pro-Trump Facebook Posts, Says She Was ‘Under a Lot of Stress’ and ‘Had Huge Medical Bills’

A Democrat candidate selected by way of her birthday celebration to run for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has apologized for social media posts wherein she seemed to display improve for President Donald Trump and opposition to Hillary Clinton.

The Allegheny County Democratic Party has counseled Heather Kass of Carrick, Pittsburgh, for an open State House seat for the 36th district after popping out smartly in entrance of the opposite contender, Jessica Benham.

But Benham pointed to now-deleted posts Kass made on Facebook in December 2015, wherein she criticized former president Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and subsidized Trump.

Last month, CP reported on state House candidate Heather Kass, a South Pittsburgh resident who had previous social media publish praising Trump and decrying Obamacare.

Today, the Allegheny County Democratic Committee counseled Kass over a innovative challenger. https://t.co/dwdLN51lXt

— Pittsburgh City Paper (@PGHCityPaper) February 17, 2020

The Pittsburgh City Paper, reported final month that Kass had written on Facebook in capital letters that she hated Obamacare, complained about how a lot her well being top rate bills have been, pronouncing: “THESE LAZY NO GOOD IDIOTS SUCKING THE SYSTEM DRY AND I STILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM.”

At the top of the publish, she wrote “GO TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!” with 12 exclamation issues.

The publish used to be made at the non-public account Heather Ann SK, which additionally shared the picture of a flyer pronouncing her bid to run for state consultant, the paper reported.

The Pittsburgh City Paper added that her account had shared a publish in 2014 from the right-wing crew Freedom Works calling on other folks to percentage if they didn’t need Hillary Clinton to turn out to be president in 2016.

However Pittsburgh City Councilor Bruce Kraus advised the paper in January that her grievance of Obamacare, a plank of the Democrats’ coverage, “troubled me.”

Benham advised KDKA: “I thought it was interesting that someone running as a Democrat supported Trump,” including, “voters in the district get to decide between myself, who is running as a progressive champion, and a Trump supporter.”

Kass admitted that she made the posts. She advised KDKA they there have been a mistake and she didn’t improve Trump in 2016—and by no means would.

“I didn’t improve any one…At the time, I used to be going thru a lot of problems with well being.

“And every time I made the publish—now not best about that however about different issues—I used to be underneath a lot of rigidity, had massive clinical expenses that had are available, and I used to be annoyed,” she mentioned.

“I make an apology for the entirety that came about 5 years in the past. What I mentioned used to be improper. I’ve discovered from that. I do not need to be chained to my previous,” Kass added, pronouncing that she is a average Democrat whilst Benham used to be extra liberal.

Democrats will title a alternative for retiring Pennsylvania consultant Harry Readshaw on April 28.

Newsweek has contacted the Allegheny County Democratic Party for remark.

Ex-U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the Community College of Allegheny County on April 16, 2014 in Oakdale, Pennsylvania. The county’s Democrat birthday celebration has nominated for a state seat, Heather Kass, who has been criticized for denouncing Obamacare in an previous Facebook publish.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images