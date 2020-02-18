Daytona 500 Winner Denny Hamlin Says ‘Someone’s Health’ Is More Important Than Winning, Apologizes For Celebration After Ryan Newman Crash

Daytona 500 winner, Denny Hamlin speaks on Ryan Newman crash

Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin mentioned there was once a “quiet victory lane” following a crash at the ultimate lap of the race that left fellow NASCAR driving force Ryan Newman hospitalized with critical accidents.

“When they called off the interview at the start/finish line, I knew something was up at that point so I drove into victory lane and they said there was a serious injury with Ryan [Newman],” Hamlin mentioned all over a Tuesday look on The Dan Patrick Show, whilst noting that he watched a replay of the crash. “So, it was a bit of a quiet victory lane.”

“You think about someone’s well-being or someone’s health as obviously being way more important, than any sporting event you could win,” Hamlin mentioned at the podcast. “You know, we’re out there for entertainment purposes, Ryan’s [Newman] got two daughters and I’ve got two daughters myself, so you definitely can relate, and you definitely think about them and their family during that time.”

Hamlin’s feedback got here hours after he and his crew proprietor Joe Gibbs had been criticized by way of some NASCAR lovers for celebrating the crew’s victory whilst efforts had been ongoing at the race monitor to take away Newman from the auto, and the level of his accidents had been unknown.

“First a [sic] foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and I had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault,” Hamlin, who received his 2d consecutive Daytona 500 Monday, wrote on his Twitter account about an hour after the spoil.

— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

“I knew that there was a (wreck), but I never even focused over there (by Newman’s car),” Gibbs advised journalists after the race. “I was focused on our car, and everybody started celebrating it around us. So, I said to everybody out there, some people may have saw us and said, ‘Well, these guys are celebrating when there’s this serious issue going on.’ So, I apologize to everybody, but we really didn’t know. We got in the winner’s circle, and that’s when people told us later.”

The crash happened all over the overall lap of the race as Newman, and fellow racer Ryan Blaney collided bumpers, sending Newman into the aspect wall. As he hit the wall, Newman’s automobile flipped into the air and was once hit by way of some other automobile at the driving force’s aspect, flipping the auto on its roof. Following the crash, protection officers had been ready to roll Newman’s automobile over and take away him from the car to be able to be transported to a health facility.

Hours later, NASCAR’s Twitter account mentioned Newman have been evaluated by way of medical doctors who “indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.”

During his interview Tuesday, Hamlin additionally spoke about crashes like this one, which he known as “a worst-case scenario,” happen regardless of the other protection laws NASCAR has in position.

“It’s something that sometimes we do take for granted, because the cars and all the equipment we wear has innovations and safety advancements have come so far but you forget that we are going 200 MPH and anytime a car can turn up on its roof like that, that’s an opportunity for another car to drive right into it and that’s kind of what happened,” Hamlin mentioned.

On Tuesday, all over some other interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Hamlin gave a proof to how he did not see the crash at the back of him as a result of as a substitute of the usage of a rearview replicate, NASCAR drivers use a spotter who tells them what’s going on at the back of them.

“We’re in like a cocoon type of seat, like a horse with blinders, that’s why we really rely on our spotters to tell us,” Hamlin mentioned. “He paints the picture of what’s going on behind us, that way we don’t have to look up.”

Hamlin’s spotter Chris Lambert posted on Twitter following the crash to talk at the state of affairs.

“For those hammering @DennyHamlin for his donuts, put the blame on me if you must blame anyone. I told him to slow down on the backstretch & give the emergency staff time to roll, that we had a bad wreck. I saw DH get in line for lug nut check & assumed he was going straight to [victory lane],” Lambert wrote.

— Chris Lambert (@3widemiddle) February 18, 2020

In addition to Hamlin’s feedback at the crash, Blaney additionally spoke about his revel in, pronouncing his goal have been to push Newman ahead for the win.

“We got bumpers hooked up wrong and turned him, I hope he’s alright,” Blaney mentioned all over a post-race interview. “It looked pretty bad; I was definitely trying to push him to a win. I feel really bad about it and I hope Ryan is alright.”

No more information on Newman’s situation have been launched as of e-newsletter time.