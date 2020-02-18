David Linley Splits from Wife Serena as Another Divorce Rocks the Royals

The Queen is going through but extra circle of relatives heartbreak following the announcement that her liked nephew, David Linley, the furniture-making eldest son of her past due sister Princess Margaret, is to divorce Serena, his spouse of 25 years.

The Daily Mail reported a spokesman for the couple announcing: “The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an finish and that they will likely be divorced.

“They ask that the press appreciate their privateness and that in their circle of relatives.”

The newest royal bombshell comes only a week after the Queen’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, introduced he used to be splitting from his spouse, Autumn, and is helping mark 2020 as any other horrible 12 months for the royals.

David and Serena married in 1993 and feature two youngsters, the younger Viscount, Charles Armstrong-Jones, 20, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 17. David inherited the identify Earl of Snowdon on the loss of life of his photographer father, Tony Snowdon, in January 2017.

David Linley, as he loves to be recognized professionally, is 21st in line to the throne however as a grandson of George VI is in the interior circle of royalty. He is a common visitor at Sandringham and Balmoral and a just right good friend of his cousin Prince Charles.

The Queen used to be mentioned to be “saddened” by means of the information of his marital break-up lately.

Despite being drastically rich (Serena’s father, Viscount Petersham, is a large London landowner, and David famously offered Les Jolies Eaux, his mom Princess Margaret’s house on the Caribbean island of Mustique, for $3m in 2000 to a project capitalist) the Linleys have been famed for his or her somewhat modest way of life, with David incessantly noticed biking round London in a yellow hi-vis vest.

A supply informed the Daily Mail that nobody else used to be considering the cut up, including: “Serena spends maximum of her time in Gloucestershire. He lives in Kensington. It’s been a gradual glide aside. I believe the impetus for the cut up is together with her however she could be very unhappy about it.

“It goes to be tricky for David. Everyone is stunned. Even if issues weren’t very best between them, they’re each very circle of relatives orientated. Their primary focal point now can be on making sure that their two youngsters and them stay a circle of relatives unit even though they’re now not dwelling in combination as a pair.”

The Linley divorce can be any other sour blow for the Queen, with the Monarchy nonetheless reeling from Prince Andrew’s deficient dealing with of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic determination to surrender the royal circle of relatives remaining month.

The Linleys personal a 19th-century French searching hotel, which they purchased in 1998 the place the Duchess of Cambridge used to be staying when she used to be photographed sunbathing topless.