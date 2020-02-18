Coty Scott Taylor, Who Killed Himself in Home, Abducted, Asphyxiated Faye Swetlik, Authorities Say

Evidence displays that 6-year-old Faye Swetlik used to be strangled to demise by means of her neighbor inside of hours of being kidnapped from her entrance backyard in South Carolina ultimate week, government printed Tuesday.

Police mentioned Coty Scott Taylor, a 30-year-old neighbor who killed himself inside of his house ultimate week, used to be the “sole perpetrator” in the back of Swetlik’s tragic slaying on Feb. 10.

Taylor used to be discovered useless in his South Carolina house on Feb. 13, which is ready 100 to 150 ft clear of the Swetlik place of abode, simply mins after the first-grader’s physique used to be found out in a close-by wooded house after an exhaustive three-day go searching their Churchill Heights community.

Police mentioned Tuesday her physique were moved to the wooded house between her house and a close-by auto-body store in a while prior to she used to be found out.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office showed the 6-year-old, who used to be ultimate noticed by means of her circle of relatives taking part in in her entrance backyard round 3:45 p.m., died from asphyxiation a couple of hours after she used to be kidnapped. An post-mortem confirmed that Taylor died by means of suicide.

“This was not just an investigation or case for us. Faye Swetlik quickly grabbed all of our hearts. This case will remain very personal for each of us. Faye will never be forgotten. There are no words that can adequately convey sorrow to her family,” Cayce Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley mentioned all over a press convention.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove mentioned investigators interviewed Taylor ultimate Wednesday, and he gave government consent to appear thru his house, however they didn’t to find anything else linking him to the case on the time.

The subsequent day, on the other hand, police discovered a polka-dot boot the 6-year-old used to be dressed in on the time of her disappearance and a soup ladle with contemporary grime on it in Taylor’s trash can.

Around the similar time officials discovered Swetlik’s physique on Thursday morning in the back of the community’s townhomes, different deputies had been responding to studies of a person bleeding on a again patio of a close-by area, Snellgrove mentioned. When officials arrived, Taylor used to be discovered useless.

“The loss of Faye Marie Swetlik will never leave our thoughts or minds. I hope today, we can start to process this horrific crime and grieve the loss of this precious life,” Antley mentioned.