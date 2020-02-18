Coronavirus LIVE: Hotel near London’s Heathrow airport CLOSED and designated as a quarantine centre
THE Holiday Inn Heathrow Ariel lodge near London’s Heathrow airport has been closed to the general public and designated as a coronavirus quarantine centre as well being officers get ready for extra UK instances.
More than 70 Brits trapped on board a coronavirus-hit cruise send in Japan may well be flown house, the United Kingdom govt has showed as a British couple have examined certain for the fatal virus.
In China’s Hubei province, new lockdown measures dictate that just one circle of relatives member can depart the home as soon as each and every 3 days to shop for dwelling necessities.
Follow our coronavirus are living weblog to stay up to the moment with the newest information and updates on Covid-19.