Brit couple trapped on coronavirus-ravaged cruise ship test positive for deadly bug





A BRIT couple trapped on a coronavirus-ravaged cruise ship have examined positive for the deadly bug.

David and Sally Abel are some of the 78 Brits who have been stranded on the Diamond Princess liner because it docked in Japan on February Three after an epidemic of the virus.

Writing on Facebook this morning, David stated: “There is going to be a time of quiet. We have been proved positive and leaving for hospital soon. Blessings all xxx”

And he later stated they weren’t going to health facility – however have been being taken as an alternative to a hostel to be remoted.

He and his spouse were desperately interesting for lend a hand to get off the cruise – even tweeting Sir Richard Branson in an try to be stored.

And he had previous criticised UK government for now not appearing speedy sufficient to rescue them.

He stated: “It leaves us feeling like we are not wanted back in the UK – border control have put the barriers up and are saying ‘no’.”

About 70 Brits have been on board the cruise ship ahead of the the outbreak.

Around 2,500 passengers on the UK-flagged luxurious liner had been confined to their cabins because it docked in Yokohama, Japan, previous this month.

Just this morning, the Foreign Office stated they have been “working to organise” a flight again to the United Kingdom for Brits caught on the ship.

A Number 10 spokesman stated: “We sympathise with all the ones stuck up on this extraordinarily tough state of affairs.

“The Foreign Office is in touch with all British other folks on the Diamond Princess, together with to ascertain hobby in a imaginable repatriation flight.

“We are urgently considering all options to guarantee the health and safety of those on board.”

There have been to start with 3,700 passengers trapped on board however some had been taken off the cruise in Yokahoma to be handled for the killer bug.

Those who remained on the ship have been instructed their quarantine could be over on February 19 after the legit two-week isolation length.

The world loss of life toll is recently at 1,874.

Up to 58 million other folks had been compelled into indefinite lockdown in China’s Hubei province – the area on the centre of the outbreak.

The coronavirus used to be first detected within the town of Wuhan within the central Chinese province Hubei in December.

