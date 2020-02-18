Boy, 3, found dead on school bus by horrified driver amid fears he’d been left alone on board ALL DAY
Boy, 3, found dead on school bus by horrified driver amid fears he’d been left alone on board ALL DAY

Georgia Clark

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has been found dead on a school bus by a driver — amid fears he’d been left alone on board all day.

The stunning in finding was once made at about 3.15pm in a minibus parked out of doors Hambledon State School within the southern suburb of Edmonton, Cairns.

Police mentioned it was once believed the boy was once being taken to a daycare centre and was once came upon by the driver of the minibus.

Officials showed that there didn’t appear to be any connection between the bus and the school.

“The boy was located deceased on a minibus parked out the front of a school on Stokes Street at 3.15pm,” Queensland Police mentioned in a commentary on Tuesday night time.

“Cairns detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Detective Inspector Jason Smith mentioned it was once “early days” and {that a} “number of factors could be at play”.

He affirmed: “We’re simply looking to determine precisely what has took place between now and when he must have been brought to a daycare centre.

“The death of any child is an awful thing which is why it’s so important for us to get to the bottom of this.”

He mentioned the three-year-old kid was once came upon dead by the driver of the bus this afternoon.

Nine reported the boy boarded the bus this morning and was once intended to be dropped off at a neighborhood daycare centre, however remained on the bus for all of Tuesday.

The boy’s mom has been notified and a record can be ready for the coroner.



