Bloomberg Once Said ‘Young People’ Support Sanders Because They Think Socialism is ‘That Social Media Stuff’

Democratic presidential candidate and previous New York Mayor Mike Blomberg mentioned in 2016 that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the beef up of younger folks as a result of they misconstrued the which means of socialism.

“Young people listen to Bernie Sanders, and they said, ‘Yeah, democratic, that’s good. Socialism, yeah, that’s that social media stuff,'” Bloomberg mentioned in December, a bit of greater than a month after the 2016 election during which Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Bloomberg went on to give an explanation for the alleged confusion amongst younger citizens was once due to an insufficient college curriculum and an try to “dumb down the system” by way of no longer providing Western historical past. He prompt Sanders was once consultant of a perilous divide in American politics that is given upward thrust to an increasing number of extremist and polarized perspectives that might result in repeating darkish chapters of historical past.

“I think it’s very dangerous the world we’re going into. You see both the left and the right coming up here, and the middle is getting unfortunately not listened to anymore,” Bloomberg mentioned in 2016. “The extremists are going to shape the political culture, if we’re not careful going forward. We’ve had extremism before, particularly on this continent, that didn’t work out very well.”

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks right through a marketing campaign rally on February 12 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by way of Brett Carlsen/Getty

Bloomberg’s remarks about Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, got here right through a talking match hosted by way of Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and have been resurfaced by way of CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski. His marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Similar to 2016, Sanders has carried out neatly amongst more youthful citizens this number one cycle. According to go out polls from the New Hampshire number one final week, he garnered extra younger citizens than all of his Democratic competition mixed.

Bloomberg is hoping to seize one of the vital similar electorates. Last week, he subsidized content material within the type of memes at the Instagram pages of a number of social media influencers with massive, younger followings.

Although Bloomberg’s fear about extremist perspectives and socialism have been voiced years in the past, the previous mayor has rejected one of the vital extra excessive stances held by way of folks like Sanders. He’s branded himself as a reasonable candidate with the most productive likelihood of ousting Trump.

The expanding apprehension amongst reasonable and prone Democrats a few Sanders nomination has simplest been exacerbated by way of the senator’s stellar efficiency this number one cycle. They concern Sanders may just price them the White House and threaten participants around the nation, inflicting them to lose their majority within the House.

And Democratic strategists have warned concerning the penalties of a fractured birthday celebration, in particular headed right into a Democratic National Convention this summer time without a transparent number one winner.

“If this becomes a race not between Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee but between capitalism and socialism, that’s both unhealthy for the country and certainly unhealthy for Democrats,” Rep. Dean Phillips, who recommended Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), advised Newsweek final week.

Sanders tops the delegate rely, at the side of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and has a double-digit ballot lead headed into Nevada’s debate on Wednesday and caucus on Saturday.

Bloomberg’s remarks from the 2016 clip can also be discovered within the video beneath across the 1:01:00 mark.