



AUSSIE cops had been urged to visit a remote well in their search for the remains of Brit backpacker Peter Falconio.

Politician Frank Pangallo mentioned police didn’t take a look at the well correctly as it was once flooded on the time — even if a van equivalent to the killer’s was once noticed subsequent to it.

The well is only a mile from the place Peter and female friend Joanne Lees have been ambushed.

Falconio, from Huddersfield, vanished in 2001 however his frame was once by no means discovered.

Killer Bradley Murdoch waved down Peter and Joanne, each 28, and Peter was once shot useless.

Joanne concealed for 5 hours.

Murdoch, 61, insists he’s blameless.

A four-part Channel four sequence revisits the case later this 12 months.





