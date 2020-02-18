Amy Klobuchar Is the Democrats’ Best Bet

Dear Democrats: Your profitable candidate is staring proper at you. Stop being a host of dopes. Vote for her and be completed with it!

If this name for coalescing round Amy Klobuchar sounds blunt, that’s as a result of it’s. That’s as it needs to be. That’s as a result of, after a yr of kicking the tires, it’s time to near the deal. Now. Today. Yesterday, even. As General George Patton put it, “A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.”

But why select Amy? Because she’s the just right plan. She’s the Goldilocks candidate. She’s younger, however no longer too younger. She’s philosophically average (for nowadays’s Democratic Party), however gained’t lose progressives (k, she’ll alienate Sandernistas, as a result of they’re alienated via everyone who isn’t Sanders, however standard, Warren-style progs will heat to her).