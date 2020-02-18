100 best big companies to work for





Running a big multi-national company isn’t simple. And whilst you really care about administrative center tradition, specializing in the desires of each and every person worker makes it that a lot more tough, particularly whilst you’re taking a look after the care of masses of 1000’s of devoted staff and their households.

When we assemble our score of the 100 Best Companies to Work For each and every yr, we remember the emotions from staff from each space of each and every industry. Responses to our survey are regarded as calmly, weighing the ideas and reports of executives similarly with front-line staff. But after we take a look at the demanding situations confronted through huge world companies, we learned that score them along smaller companies doesn’t all the time appear honest, for the reason that industry demanding situations are a lot other relying at the dimension and scope of each and every corporate.

For the second one yr working, we’ve compiled a listing of the Best Big Companies to Work For, spotting the efforts and successes of companies that experience greater than 100,00 staff—and that experience created a Great Place to Work For All.

This yr’s score boasts 18 huge multi-national organizations that experience discovered how to construct accept as true with throughout their world organizations, and whose staff have mentioned they love their employer. You’ll see plenty of recognizable manufacturers that don’t seem on our record of the 100 Best, however whose engagement rankings are considerably top when taking their staff dimension under consideration. Each one in all them have made a dedication to construction a stellar administrative center tradition and feature created a Great Place to Work For All.

1. Hilton

Number of staff globally: 170,927

Worldwide earnings: Confidential

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Hospitality

Industry Vertical: Hotel/Resort

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 1

Founded: 1919

Headquarters: McLean, Va.

Employees say:

“The importance Hilton places on understanding other cultures as a part of a global hospitality company cannot be understated. The opportunity to travel is a phenomenal perk and one that keeps many people loyal and dedicated to Hilton for many years.”

2. Ernst & Young LLP

Number of staff globally: 260,569

Worldwide earnings: 34,800,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 23, 2019

Industry: Professional Services

Industry Vertical: Consulting—Management

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 25

Founded: 1894

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees say:

“As a global organization with great complexity, EY presents healthy challenges which make it an interesting and dynamic place to work.”

3. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Number of staff globally: 108,124

Worldwide earnings: 4,454,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 28, 2019

Industry: Hospitality

Industry Vertical: Hotel/Resort

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 28

Founded: 1957

Headquarters: Chicago, Ill.

Employees say:

“There are opportunities for advancement all over the world. It’s a great work environment with great co-workers.”

4. KPMG LLP

Number of staff globally: 108,124

Worldwide earnings: 28,960,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Professional Services

Industry Vertical: Other

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 32

Founded: 1897

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees say:

“My office is always willing to get their people to where they want to be within the organization whether that is a service line change, global rotation, or interest in a non client facing role. This makes the opportunities endless within the firm.”

5. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Number of staff globally: 250,000

Worldwide earnings: 41,300,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 21, 2019

Industry: Professional Services

Industry Vertical: Consulting–Management

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 36

Founded: 1865

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees say:

“My work is varied, challenging, and always new. Working for a global network of firms with a flexible work policy means I can take my work with me as needed, and gives me the freedom to move with the firm through my professional life.”

6. Marriott International, Inc.

Number of staff globally: 250,000

Worldwide earnings: 20,758,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 26, 2019

Industry: Hospitality

Industry Vertical: Hotel/Resort

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 36

Founded: 1927

Headquarters: Bethesda, Md.

Employees say:

“The culture of Marriott International sets this company apart from any other. Everyday leaders around the globe practice taking care of their associates from kind gestures to ensuring personal needs are met.”

7. Publix

Number of staff globally: 200,274

Worldwide earnings: —

Data equipped on: Aug. 23, 2019

Industry: Retail

Industry Vertical: Food/Grocery

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 39

Founded: 1930

Headquarters: Lakeland, Fla.

Employees say:

“Publix cares deeply for its employees. It’s the smallest of actions, like giving birthday cards and coupons that make me feel genuinely special. I feel valued as both an​ employee and person, which is something that’s rare to find these days.”

8. Accenture

Number of staff globally: 477,000

Worldwide earnings: 39,573,450,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Professional Services

Industry Vertical: Consulting–Management

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 39

Founded: 1989

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees say:

“Even though we are huge in numbers we have not lost the caring aspect of our fellow teammates. Our people continue to amaze me.”

9. Deloitte

Number of staff globally: 109,778

Worldwide earnings: 43,200,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Professional Services

Industry Vertical: Consulting–Management

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 39

Founded: 1895

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees say:

“Leaders are constantly improving their commitment to us & the environment we work in. It is very refreshing to see that in a company this size today. Loyalty to your employees went out of style years ago and yet here it is stated over and over again.”

10. Comcast NBCUniversal

Number of staff globally: 184,000

Worldwide earnings: 94,507,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Telecommunications

Industry Vertical: —

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 64

Founded: 1963

Headquarters: Philadelphia, Pa.

Employees say:

“Because of our sheer size there are technical challenges that aren’t present at other companies making a good learning environment. There are many resources to help people in their careers. Management is not hesitant to invest in employees’ growth.”

11. Bank of America

Number of staff globally: 204,489

Worldwide earnings: 91,200,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Industry Vertical: Banking/Credit Services

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: 77

Founded: 1874

Headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.

Employees say:

“The fact that our employee base reflects the clients we serve and the communities we serve is central to our goal of making financial lives better. I lean on my network regularly and am always greeted with a willingness to help and remain connected.”

12. AT&T

Number of staff globally: 268,220

Worldwide earnings: 170,756,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 26, 2019

Industry: Telecommunications

Industry Vertical: —

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1877

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees say:

“I’ve never seen anything, anywhere, that comes close to the level of focus on diversity we have here at AT&T. It is amazing and unlike any other company I’ve worked in. It makes us all richer, and makes me very proud to be part of this organization.”

13. DHL Express U.S.

Number of staff globally: 102,540

Worldwide earnings: 18,197,669,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 28, 2019

Industry: Transportation

Industry Vertical: Transport & Storage

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1969

Headquarters: Plantation, Fla.

Employees say:

“My company is like a branch of the United Nation! You meet people from all over the world and gain a great respect for different cultures. In the building I work in we have people from over 100 different nationalities that work here.”

14. Kaiser Permanente

Number of staff globally: 215,507

Worldwide earnings: 79,700,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 16, 2019

Industry: Healthcare

Industry Vertical: Services

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1945

Headquarters: Oakland, Calif.

Employees say:

“KP is the most mission-driven, ethical organization for which I’ve ever worked. Our leaders are incredibly supportive, they expect us to deliver our best, express their appreciation regularly and challenge u s to bring our biggest and boldest ideas.”

15. Abbott

Number of staff globally: 103,000

Worldwide earnings: 30,600,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 26, 2019

Industry: Healthcare

Industry Vertical: Other

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1888

Headquarters: Abbott Park, Ill.

Employees say:

“A great spirit of being part of something big and important — a worldwide team, contributing, together, to improving people’s lives in vital ways. A culture and history of high achievement. Colleagues of high intelligence, ability, and integrity.”

16. Accor

Number of staff globally: 284,510

Worldwide earnings: 4,020,000,000

Data equipped on: Aug. 27, 2019

Industry: Hospitality

Industry Vertical: Hotel/Resort

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1967

Headquarters: National Harbor, Md.

Employees say:

“I am extremely proud of the diversity of our team – we represent so many different corners of the world and it makes us strong. I am so proud to work for this company!”

17. Continental Automotive Systems

Number of staff globally: 284,510

Worldwide earnings: 49,418,600,000

Data equipped on: Sept. 05, 2019

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

Industry Vertical: Automotive

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1871

Headquarters: Auburn Hills, Mich.

Employees say:

“Continental has always come up with initiatives to make this a great place to work! I love their workplace flexibility program. Continental encourages employees to grow in their careers and provides the tools and opportunities to make it possible.”

18. TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Number of staff globally: 400,875

Worldwide earnings: 19,000,000,000

Data equipped on: Feb. 14, 2019

Industry: Information Technology

Industry Vertical: IT/Consulting

Rank on 2020 100 Best Companies: N/A

Founded: 1968

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees say:

“There is a strong respect for the individual at TCS. Management embraces employee differences, helps identify individual strengths and recognizes diversity is an asset.”

Christopher Tkaczyk is the Chief Content Officer of Great Place to Work and is a former editor at Fortune and Travel + Leisure.





