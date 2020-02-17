Will Tim Tebow Play in the XFL? Former Florida Star ‘Had Conversations’ With League but Remains Committed to Baseball

Tim Tebow has little or no pastime in swapping the diamond for the gridiron, hinting he was once no longer specifically prone to sign up for the XFL.

The former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback left soccer for baseball in 2016 and has reputedly little purpose of strolling again on the identical trail.

“There was some communication,” he instructed journalists about discussions he had with XFL representatives as he reported for Spring Training with the New York Mets on Sunday.

“We had a couple conversations […] I love what they’re doing, and I think it has a chance to have success, and I think that’s great.”

The 32-year-old admitted being partial to the league, which introduced previous this yr, and was hoping it could last more than the unique XFL, which disbanded after a solitary season in 2001.

Tebow added the XFL may just turn out to be a super store window for a lot of gamers lately no longer in the NFL, but insisted he would no longer put himself in the body as he stays glad taking part in baseball as a substitute.

“I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good, and should and could be playing in the NFL, and are better than a lot of NFL players,” he defined.

“There’s a chance they’re going to be seen. So I think it’s awesome, and I think it’s good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re going to show a team they’re worth it. But for me, this is what I wanted to do and pursue it, and be all in.”

Still in the nascent degree of its revival season, the XFL has won certain comments thus far but stays in need of big-name gamers. That is in large part due to its no-frills monetary construction, which sees groups running inside of budgets which can be a fragment of the ones to be had to the 32 NFL franchises.

It stays unclear what the XFL mentioned with Tebow, who a yr in the past grew to become down the probability of taking part in in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

“It was easy even though it was an awesome offer,” the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner stated a yr in the past to the day of an be offering he won by way of the Orlando Apollos. “I’m all-in on baseball and no way could I stop and not give this a chance after everything that I’ve worked for.”

Tebow was once decided on in the first spherical of the 2010 draft by way of the Broncos. After beginning the ultimate 3 video games of his rookie season, Tebow turned into Denver’s beginning quarterback six video games into his 2d yr in the league, when he lead the crew to the AFC West name and a primary playoff win since 2005.

In the 2012 offseason, the former Florida celebrity was once traded to the New York Jets. Tebow, alternatively, spent only one season in New Jersey, ahead of being launched.

He was once signed up to the follow squads of each the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles but by no means made a 53-man roster once more and grew to become to baseball in 2016.

Since making the transfer, Tebow is but to seem in the majors and has performed with the Mets’ minor league associates for the ultimate 4 years.

Tim Tebow #15 of the Syracuse Mets in motion all through a AAA minor league baseball (generic term) in opposition to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on May 1, 2019 at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Rich Schultz/Getty