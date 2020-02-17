Which Restaurants Are Open on Presidents Day? McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-fil-A, and More

Presidents Day (February 17, 2020) is a federal vacation celebrates the birthday of the primary president of the U.S.—George Washington—in addition to the presidents that adopted him.

As it is a federal vacation, many govt organizations, equivalent to departments of state and colleges, will shut. But does that imply America’s favourite meals chains will shut their doorways?

Unlike Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, many eating places will stay open. But to lend a hand readers be certain their absolute favourite is open, Newsweek has rounded up one of the crucial maximum beloved meals puts within the U.S. to verify whether or not they’re open or closed for Presidents Day.

Burger King: Opening occasions will range by way of franchise, so take a look at native eating places to verify.

Chick-fil-A: Each location’s opening hours will vary so take a look at forward of time. As Presidents Day is a federal vacation, some eating places might shut.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: According to its FAQs, Chili’s eating places are simplest closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Dairy Queen: Each franchise may have its personal opening hours, despite the fact that usually the chain stays open all through this federal vacation.

Domino’s Pizza: Opening hours may range in line with location however the fast-food chain is usually open all through Presidents Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Typical opening hours are 4:30 a.m till 9:00 p.m, however each and every location may have restricted operational hours to cater for the federal vacation.

Jack within the Box: The chain is open on Presidents Day, however opening hours may range location to location.

KFC: Each franchise may have other hours, however usually places of the fried rooster chain keep open on Presidents Day.

McDonald’s: Celebrate Presidents Day with a Big Mac—maximum places, if no longer all, shall be open all through this federal vacation.

Olive Garden: According to the web page, hours at this eating place range by way of location with lunch being served Monday via Friday till 3:00 p.m. native time. Olive Garden eating places are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to permit workforce participants to spend time with their circle of relatives and pals.

Panera Bread: No want to leave out out on Presidents’ Day—maximum chains shall be open.

Pizza Hut: Grab a slice this federal vacation as places shall be open, despite the fact that opening occasions may range.

Red Lobster: In earlier years, the chain has remained open for the federal vacation.

Sonic Drive-in: Most places shall be open for 24 hours all through Presidents Day, however name forward in case native control has determined to let the workforce off.

Starbucks: Only primary vacations equivalent to Thanksgiving and Christmas Day stay this chain closed. Check native retail outlets for hours.

Subway: Limited hours might be in operation, however usually the chain stays open all through federal vacations.

Taco Bell: According to its web page, the chain is open on Presidents Day.

Wendy’s: While the chain observes this federal vacation, it’ll stay open. Some places may run restricted operation hours so take a look at forward of time.

Bakers Square: The majority of places shall be open for Presidents Day, despite the fact that restricted hours could be in operation.

Ben’s Kosher Deli: Delivery products and services are in operation on Presidents Day, in step with the corporate web page.

Boston Market: Looks like even the largest vacations can not shut Boston Market—maximum places will run common hours this federal vacation

Buffalo Wild Wings: Chicken lovers have a good time—the chain shall be open on Presidents Day.

Chipotle: If you fancy one thing other this federal vacation, then this chain has you lined—nearly all of places shall be open.

Cracker Barrel: According to its web page, the one vacation the chain closes for is Christmas Day.

Denny’s: Denny lovers shall be glad—the chain is open 24 hours an afternoon, 365 days a 12 months, in step with its web page.