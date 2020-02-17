What’s in Store for ‘Bachelor’ Hometown? A Mystery Woman, the Final Three and What It Means for Weber’s Finale

Hometowns are right here on The Bachelor, and the drama would possibly not take lengthy to begin. In previous seasons, fatherland dates were thrilling, nervewracking and candy, however Peter Weber’s season is other and two explicit cases of drama can have an enduring impact on the season, in step with spoiler blogger Reality Steve.

The primary stress in Monday evening’s episode will encompass Victoria Fuller. Fuller is a 26-year-old clinical gross sales rep from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who lately made information for taking part in a “white lives matter” attire photoshoot for a Marlin fishing corporate, We Love Marlins. Her involvement resulted in Cosmopolitan canceling Fuller’s mag duvet, which was once awarded to her on a gaggle date previous this season.

Fan conversations now have begun to query Fuller’s courting with Weber, as they declare she turns out emotionally incapable of a courting with the Bachelor.

Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller attend a one-on-one date on ‘The Bachelor.’

Francisco Roman/ABC

She issued a proper apology Saturday on social media. “I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind,” Fuller mentioned. “I want to particularly say sorry to other people of colour which can be suffering from racism day-to-day. It was once by no means my aim so as to add gas to the racial hearth in this nation.

Fans would possibly to find one more reason to dislike Fuller after Monday’s episode. Teasers for the fatherland date display a thriller girl confronting Weber about one in every of his contestants. Reality Steve printed this girl is Merissa Pence, Weber’s ex-girlfriend.

Weber already had one ex-girlfriend seem in this season: Hannah Brown. The information Pence has to ship is also much more dramatic than Brown’s memorable, tearful reunion with Weber in the premiere episode. It seems Pence is aware of Fuller, and has some within details about her persona.

Pence already printed her emotions about Fuller to Us Weekly. “We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” she defined. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

Weber’s ex claimed she stored working into Fuller, and in the end, they become pals. When Fuller was once invited to enroll in The Bachelor, regardless that, Pence mentioned it boosted her ego to new heights. “And from then on I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy,” Pence mentioned. “She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don’t want to be associated with that.”

Reality Steve claims Pence can have a dialog with Weber about Fuller’s true character. It turns out to have an impact, given different spoilers from the episode. Weber would possibly not even meet Fuller’s circle of relatives earlier than he sends her house.

That doesn’t suggest Fuller’s time on The Bachelor is over, regardless that. Spoilers display Fuller asking for every other dialog with Weber, in which he comes to a decision to welcome her again to the festival. Instead, Kelsey Weier might be despatched house after Weber meets her circle of relatives.

Weber’s ultimate 3 might be Fuller, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. There’s one fatherland dialog that might play into Weber’s finale.

Although there are not formal spoilers for this season’s Bachelor finale, some assume Prewett would possibly finally end up with Weber. Reality Steve claims Prewett’s father would possibly not give Weber his blessing to marry Prewett, regardless that. This may just purpose an issue if Weber does plan to suggest to Prewett.

Another principle suggests Prewett will self-eliminate earlier than the finale, and go away Weber heartbroken.