Universal Knife Blocks For Your Kitchen

After you’ve realized which knife to make use of for what process and easy methods to handle them, it’s time to imagine the way you’ll retailer them. That’s the place a common knife holder is available in.

Metal knife holders are graceful and easy, however may just doubtlessly bend the blade of your knife if you happen to’re no longer cautious. Knife blocks are vintage, however handiest actually carry out their best possible with the knives they had been made for. That’s why the common knife holder is king. I’ve had one on my counter for over a 12 months and I don’t assume I’ll ever do away with it.

The versatile rods adapt to any length knife, which means you’ll be able to stick the rest from a protracted serrated bread knife to a stubby paring knife into the cluster of rods and it’ll grasp it all of the identical. Mine recently holds a minimum of seven knives of various duration and I by no means really feel that they’re prone to hitting each and every different or, even worse, falling out. It’s additionally slender sufficient to suit into an unused nook of my counter however nonetheless has the same quantity of blade actual property as a standard knife block.

One-size-fits-all doesn’t most often figure out on the subject of kitchen equipment, however a common knife holder is a significant exception to that rule.

Mantello 2 Tier Universal Wood Knife Block

This one from Mantello has two tiers to split your larger and smaller knives or to stay your steak knives out out of your utensil drawer. It matches knives which might be as much as 8-inches lengthy and the rod inserts are detachable and dishwasher secure.

A extra elegantly designed possibility is the Kuhn Rikon Knife Block that has a versatile inlay up best and a transparent base so that you could see which knife you’re grabbing, with no need to memorize a care for.

Scouted selects merchandise independently and costs mirror what used to be to be had on the time of post. Sign up for our e-newsletter for much more suggestions. Don’t disregard to try our coupon website online to search out offers from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and extra. If you purchase one thing from our posts, we might earn a small fee.