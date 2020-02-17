This Nikon Z50 Camera is a Birdwatcher’s Best Friend

A curious factor came about whilst I used to be checking out and reviewing the Nikon Z50 virtual digicam. Priced smartly beneath $1,000, supposed for severe newbie photographers, the Z50 is distinctive in that it helps high-end skilled lenses and captures stunningly crisp 20.9-megapixel pictures and 4K movies. At 14 oz for the digicam frame portion, It’s lighter than lots of the DSLR cameras I’ve examined just lately, so it’s extremely moveable.

Attaching the incorporated strap and popping on a 50-200mm zoom lens, I headed out for a number of journeys to take nature pictures. And I fell in love… with a woodpecker.

No, significantly — I controlled to place myself on a picket platform shut sufficient to snap a few pictures of a huge chook doing its stage best possible to ruin a pine tree. Known as a Pileated Woodpecker, with a unique purple crown and in regards to the dimension of a beaver, this was once momentous for me. The colours have been colourful and impressive. Angled as a way to handiest see the chook in center of attention and a few branches, I took perhaps 50 pictures all in a row.

At a native park, I then took my package and camped out once more, shooting birds in flight above me. Trumpeter swans squawking like President Trump at a press briefing? Check. A flock of blackbirds darting down beneath the tree line? No downside. The Z50 is the lowest-priced mirrorless digicam from Nikon, nevertheless it was once greater than as much as the problem. Its speedy shutter captures at 1/4000 of a 2d, which is lightning speedy. I cherished having the ability to flip off the principle LCD display and use the viewfinder, flip the guide center of attention, and snap.

Back to the woodpecker. I switched to the film mode the use of one obtrusive transfer, adjusted my center of attention once more and filmed a few rat-a-tats in a row. I felt the visceral clunk of beak on wooden and felt like a documentary filmmaker. Granted, I’m person who controlled to slot in a go back and forth to Domino’s pizza between my “shoots” and haven’t any actual plans to do that professionally, however I used to be splendidly enraptured through the method and the consequences.

Will the Nikon Z50 additionally exchange your existence? Could be. I just like the smaller dimension, the huge zoom lens, the short shutter, and (to be truthful) the low value. It’s a just right have compatibility for my new endeavors, although National Geographic almost certainly received’t come calling.

Nikon Z50 DX-format Mirrorless Camera

Scouted selects merchandise independently and costs replicate what was once to be had on the time of post. Sign up for our e-newsletter for much more suggestions. Don’t omit to try our coupon web page to seek out extra tech offers from Best Buy and Newegg. If you purchase one thing from our posts, we would possibly earn a small fee.