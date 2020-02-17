The Cult of Onision, A ‘Body Positivity’ YouTuber Accused of Preying on Young Girls

How do you catch a predator in 2020? In a contemporary investigative sequence, streamed out in portions to his 308,000 YouTube subscribers, former Dateline host Chris Hansen has been digging into abuse allegations in opposition to fellow YouTuber Onision.

This in-depth investigation from the To Catch a Predator man is the newest surreal bankruptcy in a apparently unending saga, with quite a lot of YouTube celebrities, ex-girlfriends, on-line vigilantes and sexagenarian former community reporters banding in combination in an try to reveal Onision (James Jackson) as soon as and for all (James has long gone through a host of names up to now, maximum not too long ago Greg Jackson). The makeshift coalition alleges that Onision, who has greater than 2 million YouTube fans, has exploited his on-line reputation for almost a decade, grooming younger lovers and coercing them into sexually and emotionally abusive relationships.

In an interview revealed on Hansen’s YouTube channel on Jan. 29, 2020, Ed Troyer of the Pierce County, Washington Sheriff’s Department mentioned that his division is within the procedure of accumulating data on Onision, which can then be passed over to the prosecutor’s place of work. A supply showed to The Daily Beast that the Sheriff’s Department has been in touch with Onision accusers. Addressing alleged sufferers, Troyer persevered, “We want them to know that there is a detective assigned, they are working with other agencies, the prosecutor’s aware that this is going on, we’re continuing to put stuff together and feed it to the prosecutor, and when the time’s right, we would like to do what we can to put an end to this.”

Hansen has said on a couple of events that he has been in touch with FBI officers in regard to Onision. The FBI may just no longer ascertain or deny the lifestyles of an investigation, mentioning DOJ coverage.

Onision petitioned for an order for cover in Washington State in opposition to Hansen and some other YouTuber in early January. According to courtroom paperwork bought through The Daily Beast, the petitions have been therefore denied after Onision asked their dismissal. In Onision’s preliminary remark, he described a contemporary incident during which Hansen got here to his space asking for an interview (Hansen has spoken about this interplay at duration on his YouTube channel), proceeding, “Chris Hansen has been making hateful videos about myself/my spouse since Aug/Sep… Chris Hansen has been stalking us for nearly half a year already.”

Onision is easiest identified for his early video “Banana Song (I’m A Banana),” which has collected over 79 million perspectives over 10 years. He went on to transform his viral reputation right into a fruitful YouTube profession. The YouTuber, now 34, has made numerous movies about self-harm and consuming problems, frame symbol, and frame positivity. His content material turns out geared for teenage lovers, the similar demographic that Onision has been accused of focused on and abusing. And whilst Onision used to be banned from Patreon final month for doxxing one of his accusers, he nonetheless frequently uploads movies to YouTube.

Onision’s emblem of alleged predation is solely the newest co-option of frame positivity, which has devolved from radical motion to “woke” advertising and marketing tactic to grooming instrument.

There are a host of on-line creators who seem to showcase identical patterns of predation, starting up relationships with younger lovers beneath the guise of fostering frame positivity.

Recent examples come with the rapper Lil B, who created a frame sure social media “gallery for female selfie expression” referred to as GirlTime after which allegedly requested underage posters to ship him pictures together with his title written on their our bodies, and the YouTube gamer ProfessionalJared. Last May, Jared “ProJared” Knabenbauer and his “elf wife” went viral after a divorce announcement spiraled into allegations of sexual predation. Knabenbauer’s newly minted ex-wife took to Twitter with a slew of allegations starting from emotional abuse to soliciting nudes from lovers. She posted, “In the beginning, it was a joke on tumblr. Then it was its own tumblr account just for nudes. It was ostensibly a body-positive space for consenting adults, and I approved on that basis.”

Other accusers briefly adopted go well with, with a couple of former lovers alleging that ProfessionalJared exchanged specific photographs with them once they have been underage. Knabenbauer has since made a video denying allegations that he exchanged nudes with underage lovers, and making an attempt to refute the particular claims made through two of his accusers.

Disturbing parallels between ProfessionalJared and Onision abound: each are purported to have actively appealed to a tender fan base and introduced validation in alternate for suggestive or specific photographs. Like Onision, whose debut novel starred a fictionalized model of his highschool self, ProfessionalJared hooked up with teenage lovers thru a boyish digital avatar. An animated model of Knabenbauer starred within the 2016 “dating simulator” sport Asagao Academy: Normal Boots Club, which reimagined well-known YouTubers as top schoolers at a Japanese boarding college. Within other sport routes, gamers have been in a position to romance adolescent renderings of their favourite YouTube celebrities.

As one former ProfessionalJared fan advised The Daily Beast on the time, “It was known quietly yet widely throughout the Asagao fandom that people could live out their fantasies that were spurred on by his route in the game by messaging Jared himself.”

Allegations of abuse have adopted Onision for years. In a since-deleted 2012 social media publish, an ex-girlfriend of Onision’s named Shiloh wrote, “We had sex when I was 17 in a state where it was legal on Dec. 28, 2010,” including, “I was mentally, physically, and emotionally abused in that relationship.”

“We had sex when I was 17 in a state where it was legal on December 28th 2010…I was mentally, physically, and emotionally abused in that relationship.”

During a contemporary interview with Hansen, Shiloh elaborated on her two-year dating with Onision, to whom she first reached out for recommendation after looking at one of his movies. Shiloh, who used to be a a success teenage recording artist when she first met Onision, who used to be in his mid-twenties, discovered her profession derailed through Onision’s numerous calls for. Onision moved to Toronto to reside with Shiloh, the place she says he confused her to wreck off touch along with her mom. Later, they moved to Washington in combination, alienating Shiloh from her own {and professional} community. Eventually, Shiloh discovered that she used to be courting Onision—and starring in his YouTube movies—full-time. She described it as “the ultimate submission,” telling Hansen, “I gave him everything.”

Shiloh described sexual family members with Onision as “very aggressive,” pronouncing that that they had intercourse as much as 8 instances an afternoon and she or he used to be regularly in ache. Since it used to be her first sexual dating, she assumed that this used to be “normal… how adults do things.” Reflecting again on the “abusive situation” that she used to be in, Shiloh defined that, “the body-shaming is probably what stuck with me the most.” She recalled an example when Onision advised her that she used to be “clinically obese” and had to drop some weight in order that he may just select her up throughout intercourse; she began hyperventilating and ultimately handed out, in what she now refers to as a seizure (she says that she’s been having them ever since). She later discovered that, as an alternative of taking her to the health facility, Onision had recorded a video of the incident to proportion on his YouTube channel. When Hansen pressed Shiloh on what would have came about if her on-and-off once more dating with the YouTuber had persevered, she answered, “I think I would have committed suicide in his house,” including that Onision would have most likely answered with a video titled “My Girlfriend Committed Suicide in My House.”

Among the allegations of abuse and coercion which have been leveled in opposition to Onision are accusations that he leveraged his present spouse, fellow YouTuber Kai, to drive younger lovers into sexual relationships.

Kai Jackson in the past posted that he and Onision started courting in February 2012, when he used to be 17 (Jackson, who used to be in the past referred to as “Laineybot” on YouTube, now is going through the title Kai and makes use of he/him pronouns). A quantity of former lovers have alleged that they shaped digital friendships with Kai, a YouTube famous person in his personal proper, best to search out themselves being coerced into three-way relationships with him and Onision. (Onision and Kai have no longer answered to The Daily Beast’s a lot of requests for remark.)

Haylee, who is going through the title “Luxymoo” on-line, first began interacting with Onision and Kai in 2016. She used to be an enormous fan of Kai’s and felt “star-struck” through the YouTuber. She were tweeting at Kai “for a long time,” or even tweeted photos of herself to him. She says Kai ultimately DM’d Haylee and asking her how previous she used to be. After a “week and a half” of texting, Haylee advised The Daily Beast, Kai used to be already speaking about flying her as much as seek advice from him and Onision in Washington.

Haylee in the end made up our minds that she wasn’t ok with a polyamorous dating, which she says deeply disillusioned Onision. He then initiated a textual offensive, switching between insulting Haylee and flattering her. “He insinuated that I could have kids with him, he called me sexually dormant, he said he thought my mind might be broken. Then he would go, oh, but you’re a good person, I really wish this could work out,” she recalled. “Just trying to manipulate me into agreeing to go up there.” It used to be throughout this days-long dialog that “it clicked for me that he was a predator,” Haylee concluded.

Another former fan, Billie, did embark on a three-way dating with the couple after first being contacted through Kai in 2015. After speaking for 2 weeks, Billie advised Hansen throughout a contemporary interview, Kai introduced to fly her out to Washington. During that first seek advice from, Billie recalled being confused through Onision into kissing Kai. On her 2nd seek advice from to look the couple, Onision advised Billie that he used to be beneath the belief that it used to be going to be a three-way dating. “I didn’t know that was what I was signing up for,” Billie recalled. Their first sexual stumble upon “kind of just happened,” Billie persevered. “Greg would tell me what to do to Kai. Instead of letting us do our own thing he would be like oh do this, touch her here… It was definitely too early, we weren’t ready for it.”

Over the direction of this dating Billie and her easiest buddy Ayalla, who joined her on a later seek advice from to the Jackson space, each interacted with Sarah, a tender fan who used to be residing with Kai and Onision on the time.

Like Billie, Sarah first encountered Onision on YouTube, the place he made movies about “teenage stuff” that in reality spoke to her. She began tweeting at Onision and Kai, and says she won her first non-public message from Kai when she used to be 14—“Hi Sarah, how old are you?” At one level, Sarah says Kai advised her that he had proven an image of her 14-year-old self to Onision, who concept she used to be “cute.” Sarah used to be in a “very bad place” in her lifestyles on the time, and advised The Daily Beast that she regarded as much as the couple, “Like they were going to help me. And they didn’t.”

Beginning in Sept. 2016, when she used to be 16, Sarah lived with the couple for months at a time. Her former felony dad or mum gave Kai energy of legal professional over {the teenager}, Sarah confirms. “It was finalized like a week after I moved out there,” Sarah advised The Daily Beast. Publicly, Sarah persevered, “Greg would say, oh, we’re like foster parents to her, or I view Sarah as a little sister.”

She now categorizes Onision’s conduct towards her as grooming. Kai allegedly advised Sarah that Onision had as soon as tried to cheer him up after a falling out with Billie through pronouncing, “We can just wait for Sarah to turn 18.” (Sarah used to be 15 on the time.) Beginning when she used to be 16, Sarah says, she would on occasion lay in mattress or cuddle with the couple. “[Onision] would do little things when no one else was looking… Like running his hand up my back at dinner or something like, as soon as Kai left the room, telling me that he wanted to hug me but he didn’t want to be creepy,” Sarah advised The Daily Beast. “I’ve been doing research and learning a lot, and now I understand that they were getting me accustomed to physical touch.” According to Sarah, this conduct escalated as soon as she grew to become 17.

“I was in a state where I didn’t know anybody else,” Sarah advised The Daily Beast. “They fed me, they took care of me, I lived in their house, I was part of their family. They were like my parents.”

The presence of a minor in Onision’s house led to one thing of a PR nightmare for the YouTubers, particularly when involved witnesses like Billie’s buddy Ayalla began talking out publicly. Sarah recalled, “I had to sit there and watch Greg make videos calling everybody disgusting weirdos [for] sexualizing all of this.”

“The situation always felt a little off to me, but I ignored it,” Sarah advised The Daily Beast. “I had a fear that things would take a sexual turn as soon as I turned 18.” She defined that, when she used to be 17, Onision began pushing for a dating between Sarah and Kai. “He didn’t say a three-way relationship,” she persevered, “but he said a ‘relationship,’ and I knew that a relationship with Kai meant a relationship with him.” Once she grew to become 18, Sarah persevered, the drive changed into extra overt.

“Kai and I would talk about just being friends,” she defined, “but anytime I would go up there Greg would always turn it into something else.” Sarah advised Chris Hansen that Onision first initiated intercourse along with her by way of a threesome; Onision and Kai started having intercourse subsequent to her, at which level “[Onision] kind of pulled me in.” Sarah persevered, “I feel like Kai and I were both pressured into it the first time… I didn’t really sleep that night.” Sarah advised The Daily Beast that, the day after the threesome, Onision made her signal an NDA.

Since Sarah has began talking out publicly, Onision has used his YouTube platform to try to discredit her. Sarah isn’t the primary of his accusers whom Onision has long gone after on-line, or whose own main points he’s divulged—his contemporary Patreon ban got here after he shared screenshots of non-public textual content messages he exchanged with Billie, one of which integrated her telephone quantity. Sarah, who says that Onision’s on-line harassment has greater in contemporary weeks, has a message for the YouTuber: “I’m not scared of you.”

Last January, YouTube shuttered Onision’s greatest channel, “UhOhBro,” “due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting hate speech,” best to reinstate the channel an afternoon later. When reached for remark, YouTube advised The Daily Beast that “UhOHBro” used to be got rid of in error, and briefly reinstated. According to YouTube, they don’t terminate a channel primarily based on allegations by myself when its content material isn’t in violation of their insurance policies. They added that they might normally reassess if there may be an investigation into allegations which concludes in a conviction or to blame plea. While Onision continues to be energetic on YouTube, his contemporary movies hover at round 20,000 perspectives—a a ways cry from his older content material, which continuously attracted over one million perspectives.

“I’m glad that a lot of people are waking up,” Haylee advised The Daily Beast about Onision’s swiftly shrinking fan base. “But still, if you look at his Twitter or you look at the comments on his videos, most of the people that are commenting or interacting with him are very young girls. Because he’s so easily accessible, a lot of young viewers will turn a blind eye to everything because they think they have a chance to interact with someone who is famous—a YouTube celebrity with a big platform.”

The majority of the ladies who’ve come ahead about Onision first encountered him as teenage women, attracted to the apparently focused content material he churned out. Ayalla, Billie’s easiest buddy, recalled Onision’s movies arising according to “stuff that I was looking up” as a highschool freshman—“videos about women’s bodies or eating disorders or self-harm.”

“They’re topics that adult men probably don’t Google on a daily basis,” she advised The Daily Beast. “It’s just very obvious: he posts content that will appeal to very young women, and then he uses his power and his influence to contact these young women on the internet.”

The now-defunct Onision boards, onision.xyz, have been a spot for those younger lovers to convene on-line and hang around with their favourite YouTuber. They have been additionally a content material engine for Onision, who transformed lovers’ posts and pictures into YouTube movies. In 2016, the conservative observation web site Heat Street revealed an intensive document on the objectionable Onision boards, the place teenagers and tweens “register and then submit pictures of themselves in hopes of being featured in one of [Onision’s] videos.”

“[Onision’s] videos run as long as six minutes and garner hundreds of thousands of views,” the 2016 Heat Street article reported. “In the photos they submit, many girls write his name on their bodies in deference to him…In just a half-hour of scrolling through some of the pages and pages of posts and photos in his forum, I found dozens and dozens of examples of girls who list ages for themselves that are between 11 and 17.”

While the boards’ archive is incomplete, proof of an energetic ecosystem stays. Fans are inspired to post pictures for upcoming movies on threads titled “Show off your body abnormalities,” “Before and after anorexia/bulimia,” and “Share your thigh gap.”

“In just a half-hour of scrolling through some of the pages and pages of posts and photos in his forum, I found dozens and dozens of examples of girls who list ages for themselves that are between 11 and 17.”

Fans noticed Onision as anyone who may just arbitrate their look, and as knowledgeable on the delicate subjects he addressed on-line. One fan posted on the discussion board that they “found out about Onision a couple of weeks ago when I was researching something related to weight on YouTube.” Another posted, “I hate my body and I feel like there is nothing I can do about it. I have tried everything and nothing works… what should I do? I love your videos, you kind of help me feel better x.”

Erica Corcoran, a former fan and Onision discussion board moderator, first discovered the YouTuber round 2007, when she used to be 17. Corcoran believes that she used to be on the discussion board for longer than virtually any individual, moderating the web page for over 5 years. “I was essentially in charge of his forums,” Corcoran advised The Daily Beast.

She recalled the ones days as lawless, pronouncing that there have been only a few laws she used to be tasked with implementing. New waves of tweens and teenagers have been continuously discovering their approach to the Onision boards. She and her established discussion board buddies have been exasperated through the children’ immaturity on every occasion they logged on, however Onision didn’t seem to have any qualms about connecting with possible minors. “There was always a way to contact him,” Corcoran defined. In retrospect, she virtually can’t imagine that Onision used to be so keen to have interaction with those younger lovers, who would method him with deeply-personal issues and confidences.

Then once more, Corcoran suspects that Onision’s content material used to be engineered to draw this fan base: younger women, in particular inclined ones. She recalled being at a loss for words through the YouTuber’s first e book, a semi-autobiographical novel with a teenage protagonist. “Why did a 29-year-old man write from the perspective of a high schooler?” Corcoran puzzled. “He would always make himself look younger than he was in his videos with his haircut, his makeup,” she added.

Onision used to be such a success in cultivating a tender fan base that, consistent with Corcoran, obvious predators tried to make use of the Onision boards to touch younger women. Corcoran advised The Daily Beast that she took screenshots of those conversations on the time as a result of, even then, she “knew that it was wrong.” Screenshots from one alternate, dated May 2012, display a consumer pronouncing that he “delve[d] into CP [child pornography] for a while.” In some other message, he claims to have sexually assaulted an subconscious 16-year-old woman when he used to be “18 or 19.” Corcoran additionally took screenshots of a separate dialog between two customers, during which one solicits nude pictures. While the ages of the customers aren’t disclosed within the screenshots, Corcoran insisted that, “I know for sure the girl [the girl] was underage. Possibly just 14.”

In a 2016 video titled “Body Positivity (Brutal Honesty),” Onision outlines his ethos. Noting that individuals like to name him “body positive,” he insists, “I’m body honest.” Flipping thru a host of picture submissions from his Onision boards, he praises the our bodies of some half-naked submitters, calls one fats and tells some other to “institutionalize herself” for an consuming dysfunction that he’s simply recognized. He issues out when submitters’ perceived flaws would no longer be a sexual deterrent. “What I’m teaching you is that what a lot of girls think is not OK actually is OK,” he continues, “and that yes in fact sometimes people are actually fat, but the majority of girls are actually awesome looking.”

To this present day, a YouTube seek for “body image” will most likely yield an Onision video.

A era of women has been introduced as much as self-love through filing selfies, whether or not it’s to boards like Onision’s or hashtags like Lil B’s #GirlTime—digital communities made up of younger other people, however overseen through male adults. Wynter, who posted #GirlTime selfies when she used to be 15 and 16 “looking for attention and validation,” advised The Daily Beast that she won a DM request from Lil B soliciting his trademark pictures. She admitted that this interplay best appeared bizarre on reflection. “Growing up on Twitter, there were other accounts also engaging in such behavior and posting pics of yourself was super common,” she defined. “Me and most of my friends have been on Twitter since 12/13, so seeing this stuff for a while normalizes it. I think that’s part of why a lot of young girls did send pictures.”

And whilst Onision stands accused of the usage of his spouse to make sure persevered get admission to to younger ladies as he grows older, his video oeuvre gained’t age at the side of him. Like ProfessionalJared’s highschool avatar in Asagao Academy, the web has some way of freezing other people in amber. Every day, newly minted tweens and teenagers furtively scan the web searching for solutions. In their quest for validation, to be informed that they’re beautiful, or thin, or proper, they could input a search phrase that brings them immediately to Onision—a boyish-looking YouTuber who is aware of simply how badly they need to be noticed.