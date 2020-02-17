Student, 23, chokes to death during cake eating contest at Russian bar in front of horrified pals





A PARAMEDIC physician choked to death seconds after she took section in a chocolate cake-eating contest in a Moscow bar.

Footage from the contest presentations how Alexandra Yudina, 23, is observed together with her mouth complete and not able to swallow correctly.

She covers her mouth together with her arms and pats her chest.

A couple of seconds later as she walked clear of the desk the place the contest was once held, CCTV pictures presentations a photographer taking her image as she abruptly turned into unsteady on her toes whilst plainly heading against the bathroom in Killfish bar.

The particular person subsequent to her tries to catch her however she collapses at the ground.

Reports say she nonetheless had cake in her mouth as she gasped for breath when her air pipe turning into blocked.

Bar personnel and her pals – some with clinical {qualifications} – rushed to assist her however had been not able to transparent the blockage.

An ambulance group arrived temporarily however may just no longer save her, it was once reported.

Footage of the appalling incident was once launched by way of pro-Kremlin REN TV and party-goers at the tragic match.

Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper mentioned that that Alexandra – recognized to her pals as Sasha – were identified six months in the past with leukaemia, and that she informed pals she sought after to use each and every probability to have amusing.

However this sickness was once no longer showed by way of her grieving father Vasily Yudin, 57.

She had no longer deliberate to take part when she went out for Saturday night with pals however joined in when the contest began, mentioned studies.

Each competitor was once given 3 small chocolate muffins.

Later studies mentioned they had been prompt to devour 3 Choco Pies – a cake snack with marshmallow filling.

Videos presentations how Alexandra – who had graduated from clinical faculty with a qualification as a paramedic physician – ate the primary one then attempted to devour two at as soon as.

It was once after this that she choked.

Alexandra were fortuitously “drinking, dancing and joking” previous in the night, mentioned pals.

The paramedic physician took section in a cake eating contest





