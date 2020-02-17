Presidents Didn’t Used to Be Dictators

When I used to be in grade faculty, my historical past instructor requested us, “What is the most perfect form of government?” It used to be roughly a trick query, as a result of when maximum folks named our American democracy as the proper solution, he stated no. He instructed us that the best govt is a benevolent dictator. He even put it in a check, and all of us spoke back the best way he sought after us to, simply to get a just right grade.

My father talked so much about govt at house—that it had gotten too large and took an excessive amount of of other folks’s cash. So, one night time on the dinner desk, I instructed him what I’d realized at school—that probably the most very best type of govt is a benevolent dictator. He gave me his one-eyebrow-raised glance, his mouth became laborious, and he stated: “That is not true. Dictators are never benevolent, that’s why they’re dictators. They want to control people, hold onto their own power, and not allow people to be free. America has the most perfect government.”

He added, “You are studying the Constitution, right?” I confident him we have been.