No, Lis Smith Isn’t Behind the Nigerian Pro-Pete Buttigieg Twitter Account—But Here’s the Man Who Is

Lis Smith, a senior communications marketing consultant to Pete Buttigieg’s marketing campaign, trended on Twitter throughout America on Sunday when customers accused her of using a pretend Nigerian account to advertise the Democratic presidential candidate and his insurance policies. But Newsweek has spoken to the Nigerian guy in the back of the @easychinedu account and got evidence that he’s now not Smith or affiliated with Buttigieg’s marketing campaign.

Numerous tweets accusing the account of being run via Smith surfaced on Sunday, garnering tens of 1000’s of likes and retweets. The conspiracy began after person @FeralHogs420 posted a number of screenshots from @easychinedu—described in his bio as a “Buttigieg supporter from Nigeria” who likes “wine and dancing”—which indicated that the care for used to be Smith’s burner account. Some conspiracy theorists related Smith’s language utilized in marketing campaign emails to these posted via the account. Others famous that the account holder, purporting to be from Nigeria, tweeted all through hours that advised they have been in truth primarily based in the U.S. timezone.

While 1000’s ran with the concept on-line that Smith began a pretend Nigerian sock puppet account to advertise Buttigieg, the fact is Chinedu, or @easychinedu, is in truth an actual supporter of the candidate. He is primarily based in Nigeria and is indirectly hooked up to Smith or the marketing campaign—regardless that Chinedu tells Newsweek he as soon as claimed he used to be in a publish as a “joke.”

“I just thought it was a bit funny,” Chinedu mentioned, sooner than confirming that he deactivated the account on Sunday after receiving intense harassment on-line, most commonly from supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders.

“It’s not all Bernie supporters,” he added. “There’s a vocal minority of Bernie Bros that are very loud and prominent.”

A Nigerian guy confirms he’s in the back of the Twitter account @easychinedu.

Newsweek by means of Chinedu

Because of this, Chinedu has requested to be handiest referred to via his first title on this article. He mentioned his international has been “turned upside down” Sunday and steered Twitter customers to prevent seeking to observe down his main points. Newsweek has additionally noticed screenshots proving Chinedu’s reference to the account and a photograph of him maintaining up a work of paper with lately’s date.

“I feel very frustrated, very constrained,” Chinedu mentioned. “It’s bad for Lis and Pete. I know that they had a big media push today and I just wanted to check Twitter to get some Pete information. It seems like yet another baseless conspiracy theory that Pete has been dragged into.”

One explicit tweet from @easychinedu dated January 30 gave the conspiracy concept legs: “Team Pete. Hey. It’s Lis. It’s Phase 4. Time to leave it all on the floor. Phone bankers, we need you.”

Users claimed that it mimicked the language Smith had utilized in marketing campaign emails.

“Phase 1 was him getting himself known. Phase 2 was funding and phase 3 was building a grassroots organization. Phase 4 was getting the word out. Lis was pretty much the originator who pushed this,” Chinedu mentioned. “I just tweeted it as a joke, kind of a way to rally people that follow me to get out and phone bank.”

Chinedu studied at an American college virtually a decade in the past. During his time as a pupil, he made pals with others who have been fascinated about U.S. politics and has been intently following the 2020 election from Nigeria.

“I started following Pete from January last year when he launched his exploratory committee,” he mentioned. “I listened to an interview and video on YouTube and I found him very impressive. I felt like he had a lot of depth, a very interesting candidate. He’s a gifted communicator, intelligent, has the right profile, he comes from the midwest.”

“He’s the best candidate hands down to take on Trump. Every candidate has their weak points but I feel he has the most potential,” Chinedu added.

Smith denied her involvement with the account in a tweet previous on Sunday. “Yea guys I totally have the time to be running a sock puppet account from Nigeria. Find better conspiracies!” she wrote.

Matt Corridoni, Buttigieg’s deputy director of speedy reaction, instructed Newsweek that the “Nigerian shadow account conspiracy theories are the new rat emojis. Sad but not surprising.”