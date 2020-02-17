New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Criticizes Michael Bloomberg For ‘Masking’ a Lifetime of ‘Supporting Those In Power’ With Television Ads

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio strongly criticized his predecessor, billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, announcing that he’s “masking” his lifetime of enhance for “those in power” by means of spending masses of hundreds of thousands on marketing campaign advertisements.

Bloomberg, a former Republican, introduced an unconventional Democratic presidential marketing campaign in past due November. Instead of campaigning in early balloting states, Bloomberg has spent greater than $400 million of his $60 billion fortune on tv advertisements national, particularly focused on Super Tuesday balloting states, the place his marketing campaign hopes to get a vital spice up subsequent month.

As Bloomberg has surged to 3rd or fourth position national in numerous fresh polls, the previous New York town mayor has confronted vital complaint from fellow applicants. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have argued that the billionaire is trying to shop for the election, announcing that his movements are counter to Democracy. De Blasio, who additionally introduced a failed presidential marketing campaign closing yr, counseled Sanders on Friday and has now taken intention at Bloomberg.

“It’s important for people to understand what’s happening here,” the New York mayor mentioned Monday all over an interview with CNN. He then criticized Bloomberg for “using an inordinate amount of money” to persuade Americans to vote for him.

“What it is masking is a lifetime of supporting those in power, he’s the epitome of the power structure,” De Blasio mentioned. The Sanders supporter went on to notice that his predecessor had performed some just right issues all over his tenure as New York’s mayor, however had additionally brought about a lot of hurt.

“He’s one of the richest people in the world and he pursued policies in New York City that made income inequality worse, that helped developers and big real estate folks and Wall Street at the expense of working people,” he mentioned.

Bloomberg has already spent about $418 million on tv advertisements since launching his marketing campaign in November, which is ready $100 million greater than all different Democratic presidential applicants blended. It’s additionally roughly 10 occasions up to Sanders—the present Democratic frontrunner within the race—has spent, together with his marketing campaign’s overall at about $42 million.

“He thinks he can buy this election,” Sanders mentioned of his billionaire competitor at a Nevada match this previous weekend. “Well, I’ve got news for Mr. Bloomberg—the American people are sick and tired of billionaires buying elections!”

Mayor Bill de Blasio on the New York Public Library in New York City on January 29.

EuropaNewscord/Gado/Getty

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who remains to be polling 2nd in maximum nationwide polls regardless of deficient finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire previous this month, took intention at Bloomberg as neatly.

“Sixty billion dollars can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can’t erase your record,” he mentioned all over an interview with NBC News Meet the Press on Sunday. Biden famous that Bloomberg’s insurance policies as mayor of New York had a damaging have an effect on on minority communities.

The billionaire businessman has confronted mounting complaint over his enlargement and protection of the extremely debatable “stop and frisk” policing technique all over his tenure as mayor. While he apologized for the coverage in a while sooner than launching his presidential marketing campaign, he had defended it for years, even suggesting that minorities are inherently much more likely to dedicate crimes. Bloomberg has additionally confronted complaint for his remedy of feminine staff, many of that have filed complaints over what they are saying are misogynistic and sexist remarks.