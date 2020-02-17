Mum’s horror at ‘finding sharp metal rod in McDonald’s chicken burger’





A FURIOUS mum claims she chomped right into a METAL BAR as she tucked into her McDonald’s burger.

Ada Teaupa used to be left horrified and says she nearly breaking a teeth when she munched into her Chicken n Cheese burger at the short meals joint west of Sydney.

Bosses at the burger chain have now introduced a probe after Ada purchased the meal from certainly one of its eating places in Cartwright on Friday.

She posted surprising snaps of the piece of metal on-line and stated she used to be grateful she by no means gave her infant niece the burger – once they each ordered the similar meal.

She stated: “Look what I discovered in the chicken & cheese! Nearly broke my teeth.

“My three-year-old niece ordered a chicken and cheese as neatly and thank god I didn’t give it to her but!’

The younger mum stated she had presented the burger to her niece however ended up consuming it for the reason that lady stated she wasn’t hungry.

‘NEARLY BROKE MY TOOTH’

She stated she straight away felt a sharp ache in her teeth after biting into the burger.

Ada instructed: “I felt my tooth bite into something hard and thought ‘oh no this is glass,” she instructed Seven News.

After taking the burger again into the shop she stated the executive seemed perplexed via the in finding.

They then apologised profusely and presented her a substitute.

Numerous other folks on social media had been similarly horrified.

One wrote: “Omg it’s a good thing you found it first.”

Another added: “Omg I would’ve drove back and swore at em.”

A McDonald’s spokesman instructed the Daily Mail: “We are dissatisfied that this has took place.

“We take meals protection very severely and feature strict processes and methods in position.

“An investigation is currently underway with the restaurant, and we encourage the customer to contact us to help us to investigate fully.”

