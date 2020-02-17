Michael Bloomberg Has Spent Nearly 10 Times More Than Bernie Sanders On Television Ads

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has a ways outspent his competitors for the Democratic presidential nomination on tv commercials, having shelled out just about 10 instances greater than present frontrunner Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have pop out swinging in opposition to the previous New York town mayor, who’s value about $60 billion, as he surges within the polls whilst spending masses of hundreds of thousands of greenbacks from his fortune on his presidential bid. So a ways, Bloomberg has spent about $418 million on tv commercials, which is ready $100 million greater than the entire different Democratic contenders blended.

Fellow billionaire and previous hedge fund supervisor Tom Steyer has spent the second one perfect quantity, at $194 million. Sanders is available in at a far off 3rd with $42 million, adopted via former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $32 million. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is fourth, having spent $21 million.

“Democracy to me means one person, one vote, not Bloomberg or anybody else spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy an election,” Sanders, the present frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, tweeted Sunday night time.

Bloomberg, a former Republican, introduced an unconventional Democratic presidential bid in overdue November. He has foregone campaigning in early vote casting states and has now not requested for marketing campaign contributions. Instead, the billionaire—who has been dubbed an “oligarch” via many critics—has dipped into his huge fortune to fund his candidacy, spending large on commercials national, whilst particularly concentrated on Super Tuesday vote casting states.

Despite now not successful any delegates in New Hampshire or Iowa, Bloomberg has risen considerably in nationwide polls. A Real Clear Politics reasonable from fresh surveys displays the rich businessman in 3rd position national, with 14.2 % make stronger. Meanwhile, Sanders is within the lead with 23.6 %, adopted via former Vice President Joe Biden at 19.2 %.

“Sixty billion dollars can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can’t erase your record,” Biden mentioned in an interview with NBC News Meet the Press on Sunday, taking goal at Bloomberg.

As Biden went on to give an explanation for, Bloomberg’s report has confronted rising scrutiny and grievance during the last few weeks. For instance, the previous New York mayor’s historical past of considerably increasing and protecting the debatable “stop and frisk” policing technique has introduced sturdy condemnation from outstanding black and latino activists.

While Bloomberg apologized for the coverage in November, simply earlier than launching his marketing campaign, he had defended the coverage, which is understood to have disproportionately centered and harmed minority communities, for a few years. In 2015 remarks, he even advised that minorities are inherently much more likely to be criminals.

“Ninety-five percent of murders, murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops,” he mentioned all over a chat for the Aspen Institute that yr.

Democratic presidential candidate billionaire Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks all over a marketing campaign rally on February 12 in Nashville, Tennessee

Brett Carlsen/Getty

Bloomberg has claimed that he inherited the policing technique after which labored to finish it. But that clarification seems at odds along with his public remarks and likewise the identified knowledge. According to stats compiled via the American Civil Liberties Union of New York, police stops greater via about 700 % from 2002 – when Bloomberg took place of business – to 2011, two years earlier than the top of his tenure as mayor. They greater from just below 100,000 yearly after he changed into mayor to almost 700,000 in keeping with yr in 2011, consistent with the ACLU knowledge.

The candidate has additionally confronted grievance for a reported historical past of constructing sexist and misogynistic remarks to girls who labored for him, as The Washington Post reported. In one case, Bloomberg reportedly informed a feminine worker to “kill” her unborn child when he found out she was once pregnant, then expressing frustration about maternity depart. On some other instance, the billionaire reportedly advised feminine staff must give a male colleague oral intercourse earlier than he were given married.

Stu Loeser, a spokesperson for Bloomberg, additionally informed The Post that Bloomberg “did not make any of the statements” about killing the unborn child. In a court docket submitting, Bloomberg’s attorneys denied the allegations in regards to the oral intercourse feedback, pronouncing the worker didn’t “take advantage of any complaint or grievance procedure or opportunities provided.”

“He thinks he can buy this election,” Sanders mentioned of Bloomberg at a Nevada tournament this previous weekend. “Well, I’ve got news for Mr. Bloomberg — the American people are sick and tired of billionaires buying elections!”