Mapping a contagion: How the coronavirus may spread around the world





How a long way and speedy a virus spreads in lately’s world is much less about bodily distance and extra about trip patterns of the people sporting it. In that sense, New York City may be “closer” to London than it’s to Rochester, N.Y., in keeping with airline site visitors. “The modern transportation network is how infectious diseases get to faraway places,” says Dirk Brockmann, a German physicist and professor at the Institute for Theoretical Biology at Humboldt University of Berlin, who focuses on advanced techniques. To assist public well being officers around the world higher assess chance, Brockmann advanced a gadget of mapping in keeping with airport connections. His visualization above presentations the efficient distance of towns globally from the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

