Laura Ashley appeals for funding as sales fall 10%

Fashion and residential store Laura Ashley is in talks with a key lender to permit it to get right of entry to enough cash to permit it to proceed buying and selling.

The store stated if it would no longer get the “requisite level of funding” then it could wish to “consider all appropriate options”.

Trading persisted to be “challenging”, with sales falling through 10.8% in the second one part of 2019, it stated.

It blamed the fall on “market headwinds” and weaker spending.

It stated this had resulted in a decline in sales of dearer pieces.

Laura Ashley welcomed the funding talks between its majority shareholder, the Malaysian workforce MUI, and its lender Wells Fargo. In addition it stated it used to be “well advanced in developing its turnaround strategy, the execution of which remains at an early stage, but the management team is encouraged by the early signs”.

In December 2018, 40 Laura Ashley shops had been earmarked to near, amid tricky buying and selling stipulations on the United Kingdom High Street.

Monday’s observation through Laura Ashley used to be issued in “response to press speculation” and adopted a tale in The Sunday Times.

Chairman Andrew Khoo stated: “We acknowledge that recent trading conditions, in line with the overall UK retail market, have indeed been challenging,”

He added there used to be a “robust plan” in position to show the industry round.

“The major shareholders have indicated their continued confidence in the business and are fully supportive of the management team and execution of the transformation plan,” he added.

Founded in 1953, Laura Ashley used to be a distinguished title on the United Kingdom top side road and some of the global’s main clothes manufacturers within the 1970s and 1980s.

But it has struggled to stick related, with the percentage value tumbling 90% during the last 5 years.

It will announce its part 12 months effects on 20 February.