John Oliver Absolutely Goes Off on Susan Collins, Fox News in ‘Last Week Tonight’ Return

On Sunday evening, John Oliver returned from a three-month hiatus for the seventh-season premiere of Last Week Tonight, his Emmy-winning HBO sequence.

The comedian kicked issues off through addressing the largest information he overlooked: President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate after being impeached through the House (even though many accused it of being a display trial, for the reason that no famous person witnesses had been referred to as).

“What happens when an obvious criminal-sociopath is accused of abusing his power yet somehow holds onto his office by sitting through a sham investigation?” requested Oliver.

After throwing to pictures of Gritty, the late-night host segued to Trump: “The president beat his impeachment charges, but some Republicans who voted to acquit him believe the experience has really changed him.”

Cue Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who defended her vote to acquit Trump through telling CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell that “the President has learned from this case” and “will be much more cautious in the future.” (She later walked again the ridiculous feedback.)

“What are you talking about, Susan? Of course he hasn’t learned his lesson!” exclaimed Oliver. “Trump never learns his lesson! This is a man whose first-born child was Donald Trump Jr., and he kept having children!”

“And if you need further proof of that,” he persisted, “just look at what happened this week with Trump associate Roger Stone.”

Yes, 4 prosecutors resigned after the Department of Justice, led through Trump appointee William Barr, selected to re-evaluate their sentencing advice of 7-Nine years for Stone—simply hours after Trump tweeted heavy grievance of the sentencing, calling it a “miscarriage of justice.” Since then, 1,100 former DOJ officers have signed a letter calling on Barr to surrender for “doing the President’s personal bidding.”

“To have DOJ leadership interfering in a case involving a Trump ally hours after the president publicly commented on it is appalling,” stated Oliver, including, “And the excuses offered by the president’s defenders ranged from the absurd to the genuinely terrifying.”

He then reduce to a clip of Fox News host (and ardent Trump defender) Lou Dobbs exclaiming, “I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department! This Justice Department works for the president!”

Which introduced Oliver to his last: “Susan Collins may have actually been right about one thing: Trump did learn a lesson from his impeachment trial; specifically, I can get away with anything because nobody will hold me accountable.”