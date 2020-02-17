Jeff Bezos: World’s richest man pledges $10bn to fight climate change

Image copyright

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has pledged $10bn (£7.7bn) to lend a hand fight climate change.

The global’s richest man stated the cash would finance paintings through scientists, activists and different teams.

He stated: “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change.”

Writing on his Instagram account, Mr Bezos stated the fund would start distributing cash this summer time.

Mr Bezos has an estimated web price of greater than $130bn, so the pledge represents nearly 8% of his fortune.

Some of Amazon’s staff were urging him to do extra to fight climate change. Mr Bezos is financing the Blue Origin area programme, criticised for its carbon footprint.

He has additionally been criticised for no longer signing the Giving Pledge, beneath which the super-rich promise to give away part in their wealth all the way through their lifetimes.

The Seattle-based corporate is a neighbour of Microsoft, which in January unveiled a plan to turn out to be carbon unfavourable through 2030.

Mr Bezos’s complete Instagram publish learn: “Today, I’m extremely joyful to announce I’m launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣”Climate change is the largest risk to our planet. I would like to paintings along others each to magnify identified tactics and to discover new tactics of combating the devastating have an effect on of climate change in the world all of us proportion. This world initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs – any effort that gives an actual risk to lend a hand maintain and offer protection to the wildlife.

“We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective motion from large corporations, small corporations, country states, world organisations, and folks. ⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣”I’m committing $10bn to get started and can start issuing grants this summer time. Earth is the only factor all of us have in not unusual – let’s offer protection to it, in combination.”⁣⁣⁣