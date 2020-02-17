Israeli soldiers tricked by Hamas hackers who ‘used fake photos of women to lure them into download app to access info’
Israeli soldiers tricked by Hamas hackers who ‘used fake photos of women to lure them into download app to access info’

SOLDIERS within the Israeli military have had their smartphones hacked by the militant workforce Hamas posing as horny younger women, Israel’s army says.

The males had been despatched flirty texts and photos from fake Israeli women after which lured into downloading an app that allowed their telephones to be infiltrated.

The men were sent flirty texts and fake photos and then lured into downloading an app which allowed their phones to be hacked.
The males had been despatched flirty texts and photos from fake women after which lured into downloading an app which allowed their telephones to be hacked
IDF

The Hamas militants posed as immigrants with damaged Hebrew, and used slang, photos and voice notes to ‘seduce’ the Israeli soldiers and seem convincing.

After hanging up friendships, the ‘women’ despatched hyperlinks which requested the soldiers to download apps that inflamed their telephones with malware – a sort of instrument that may assault smartphones and computer systems.

The 3 apps had been known as “Catch&See” “ZatuApp” and “GrixyApp” and allowed the soldiers to trade photos with the fake women for a restricted time, in a similar fashion to Snapchat.

After making an attempt to download the app, an epidemic could be put in which might give the hacker access to all of the telephone’s knowledge and make allowance them to document conversations.

Over the previous few months, the Hamas militants tried to seduce soldiers on social media platforms together with Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

It was once the 3rd such try from Hamas to hack the soldier’s telephones during the last three-and-a-half years.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, mentioned the assault have been thwarted months in the past and that there was once “no substantial breach of information.”

He mentioned: “[We] had been ready to, the use of generation equipment, find and thwart an try by Hamas to introduce malware into Israeli soldiers’ telephones and by doing so gather intelligence.”

However, he mentioned the assault was once “more advanced and sophisticated” than the ultimate tried assault in July 2018.

He added: “We see that they’re of course learning and upping their game.”

DECADES OF WAR

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist workforce that has been waging conflict with Israel since 1987.

They have lengthy known as for all the destruction of Israel and refuse to recognise the legitimacy of the Israeli state.

The workforce runs the Gaza Strip and has fought 3 wars with Israel since 2008, most commonly via suicide bombings and rocket assaults.

Previously, a grasp hacker from Hamas hacked into the Israeli army’s drone machine in 2012.

This enabled the phobia workforce to goal civilians and soldiers in real-time because it was once firing rockets.

Maagad Ben Juwad Oydeh was once convicted on a number of terror and cyber hacking fees by the Beersheba District Court in Israel in 2017.

Hamas runs the Gaza Strip and has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, mostly through suicide bombings and rocket attacks.
Hamas runs the Gaza Strip and has fought 3 wars with Israel since 2008, most commonly via suicide bombings and rocket assaults
EPA
The Israeli military and Hamas have been mortal enemies since 1987
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, mentioned the assault have been thwarted months in the past and that there was once "no really extensive breach of knowledge" within the Israeli military
AP:Associated Press

