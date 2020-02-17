Is the Gym Open Today? Presidents Day Hours at Planet Fitness, Equinox, Crunch and More

Today is Presidents Day. The nationwide vacation is well known on the 3rd Monday of each and every February and this 12 months it falls on February 17. While maximum retail venues throughout the nation are open, some is also working on a discounted agenda.

Presidents Day used to be historically referred to as a birthday celebration of the beginning of George Washington, the first president of the county, which is on February 22. This custom started only a 12 months after his demise in 1799.

But in fashionable occasions, the day has advanced right into a birthday celebration of all U.S. presidents, each from the previous in addition to the provide.

Many folks love to bag a sale or two on Presidents Day however health fanatics will wish to hit the health club on their break day. Here we glance at the opening and ultimate occasions of a few of the most well liked health chains throughout the nation.

Planet Fitness

Most branches of the health chain are open 24 hours an afternoon, seven days every week.

But some will have rather various hours on Presidents Day, so to find your native department at the Planet Fitness web site and take a look at precise occasions earlier than touring.

Equinox

Each department of the world health club chain has its personal hours of operation, so take a look at your native venue for precise timings on Presidents Day at the Equinox web site.

Crunch Fitness

The hours for the standard health club franchise range via location. Customers are recommended to touch their native department to test opening and ultimate occasions for Presidents Day.

Anytime Fitness

Most venues of the health chain are open on February 17 and function 24 hours an afternoon, seven days every week. But some places will have diminished hours. Check the Anytime Fitness web site on your native department.

Gold’s Gym

The international chain’s running hours range via location, with some open 24 hours. Check your native department of the Gold’s Gym at the corporate’s web site to substantiate the hours of operation for Presidents Day

LA Fitness

The standard health franchise additionally has various hours relying on the venue and maximum are anticipated to be open on February 17. Call your native department to substantiate precise hours.

24 Hours Fitness

Most branches are open on Presidents Day. But some venues, together with in New York, New Jersey, Colorado and California, will have other hours of operation. Best to test your native department earlier than heading out.

