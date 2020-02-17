Is Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Open On Presidents Day? Check Coffee Shop Hours Here

Today, February 17, is Presidents Day, which is widely known at the 3rd Monday of February every 12 months. Most venues around the nation stay open at the day however some companies would possibly function diminished hours relying at the location.

Presidents Day in the beginning celebrated George Washington, the primary president of the rustic. Washington’s birthday, February 22, started to be celebrated unofficially once a year following his loss of life in 1799 in his remembrance.

Presidents Day did not transform an respectable federal vacation till round 1870. It quickly advanced into an afternoon that celebrates all U.S. presidents within the nation, from the previous and provide, within the trendy age.

Several outlets around the nation would possibly run on a discounted time table on February 17. Here we take a look at the schedules for some in style espresso chains in this 12 months’s Presidents Day.

Starbucks

Most stores of the preferred espresso chain are open on Presidents Day however some would possibly function on a discounted time table. Check together with your native department sooner than touring. The common retailer hours vary from round 5:30-7 a.m. to 9-10 p.m. (native time).

Dunkin’ Donuts

The donut chain is open on February 17 however some stores would possibly function on a discounted time table. Contact your native venue to substantiate precise instances. Most branches are open from round Five a.m. to 10 p.m. (native time) throughout the week, whilst some are open 24 hours an afternoon.

Starbucks Announces Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

Read extra

Weekend hours are normally from round 6 a.m. to Nine p.m. (native time), whilst some smaller branches would possibly shut round Eight or Nine p.m. (native time) throughout the week.

Panera Bread

The cafe chain is open on Presidents Day however hours would possibly range through venue. Normal hours vary from round 5:30-6 a.m. (native time) to about 8-10 p.m. (native time) and all branches function on a discounted time table on weekends. Find your native retailer on the Panera site to substantiate precise instances.

Au Bon Pain

Most venues of the bakery franchise are open on February 17 however the timings would possibly range in keeping with department. Some are open 24 hours an afternoon regularly, whilst they observe a discounted time table throughout weekends. Check the corporate’s site for main points.

Tim Horton’s

The Canadian fast-food chain providing espresso and donuts is open on Presidents Day however hours can vary in keeping with location. Normal hours vary from round 5-7 a.m. (native time) to 7-11 p.m. (native time). Some stores are open 24 hours seven days every week. Check your native venue for precise instances.

Caribou Coffee

The espresso chain is open on February 17 however the hours will range in keeping with the site. Most branches are on a discounted time table on Sundays. Hours of operation on commonplace days are from about 5:30 a.m. to Nine p.m. (native time). Find your native venue on the Caribou Coffee site to substantiate precise hours.

Newsweek has associate partnerships. If you’re making a purchase order the use of our hyperlinks, we would possibly earn a proportion of the sale.

People stroll out of a Starbucks espresso store January 22, 2004 in San Francisco, California.

Getty Images