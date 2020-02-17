Is ‘Love Island’ on Tonight? Dating Show Resumes Monday With Tribute to Late Host Caroline Flack

Love Island will go back on Monday night time after a temporary hiatus following former host Caroline Flack’s loss of life. Sunday hosted no episode, whilst Saturday aired an “Unseen Bits” episode that recapped the display’s closing week.

ITV2, the British channel that airs Love Island, introduced Sunday’s cancelation on Instagram Sunday. Officials mentioned the go back episode on Monday will come with a willpower to Flack, who served because the display’s host for 5 seasons.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection,” the representatives mentioned in a remark Sunday. “All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Caroline Flack attends The Beauty Awards 2019 on November 25, 2019, in London, England.

Lia Toby/Getty

Kevin Lygo, director of tv at ITV, informed Newsweek there will likely be no Love Island: Aftersun Monday night time, or Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Tuesday morning.

In the e-mail remark, Lygo added: “Love Island will return tonight and will include a tribute to Caroline that the team in South Africa and Iain Stirling have put together. Caroline loved Love Island and was very vocal in her support of the show. Viewers could relate to her and she to them and that was a big part of the programme’s success. We will all miss her very much.”

He additionally mentioned Flack used to be invited to go back to Love Island after her departure as host. “After Caroline stepped down from the show ITV made it clear that the door was left open for her to return and the Love Island production team remained in regular contact with her and continued to offer support over the last few months,” Lygo’s remark mentioned.

The Sun broke the scoop that Flack used to be discovered useless by means of suicide in her house Saturday. She used to be 40 years previous. Flack used to be ready to stand trial on accusations of attack in opposition to her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She had denied the allegations.

Flack used to be got rid of from her internet hosting place on Love Island forward of the Season 6 premiere, which aired in January as the primary iciness season of the a success display. Laura Whitmore changed Flack after the attack allegations.

At the time, Flack issued a remark. “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly,” she mentioned, in accordance to Radio Times. “In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

The former host and style used to be praised by means of former Love Island contestants, ITV and boyfriend Burton, who mourned the sudden loss.

Burton and Flack have been prohibited from talking to every different till Flack’s trial on March 4. He issued an emotional remark on Instagram Sunday. “My heart is broken we had something so special,” Burton wrote. “I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

He persevered. “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday [sic].”

Love Island Season five winner Amber Gill posted her personal message of grief on Instagram. “A supportive friend in a time of need,” she wrote. “An amazing woman. I have no words. You will be truly missed. Thinking of Caroline’s close friends and family.”

After Flack’s loss of life, a transformation.org petition soliciting for the U.Okay. govt to glance into competitive media techniques received over 200,000 signatures.

If you’ve gotten ideas of suicide, confidential lend a hand is to be had at no cost on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is to be had 24 hours, on a daily basis.

This article has been up to date to come with a remark from ITV and Kevin Lygo.