How to Watch, Live Stream the Great American Race

The Daytona 500 began with a large presidential ship off Sunday, however the race stopped in its tracks simply 20 laps into it as a result of heavy rains. The race will resume Monday—on Presidents Day—at four p.m. ET at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

President Donald Trump served as the grand marshal for the race, and he arrived in grand taste. After Air Force One made a flyover, the president and primary woman Melania Trump entered the monitor and pit spaces in the presidential limousine referred to as “The Beast.”

President Trump stated the well-known phrases, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” But as a substitute of a conventional tempo automotive main the method, the Trumps hopped into The Beast and led the tempo lap with a presidential motorcade.

Trump used to be the first sitting president to function grand marshal since George W. Bush in 2004, however Trump used to be the first president to lead the tempo lap.

Once the motorcade departed and the professional tempo automotive took the drivers round the monitor, Trump spoke to the drivers via their headsets

“Drivers, this is President Trump. It was an honor to open the Daytona 500. Have a phenomenal day, have a great race, be safe. God bless you, we love you,” Trump stated.

Mike Joy, the lead race announcer on Fox, stated, “If you weren’t nervous before, how ’bout now?”

The professional tempo lap endured a couple of instances round the monitor as rain drops fell. The race in spite of everything began however quickly went to warning as a result of rain falling at one a part of the two-and-a-half-mile monitor.

The race went again to inexperienced, however stopped once more when heavier rain started falling. At 6:50 p.m. ET, race officers made the choice to delay the race till Monday afternoon.

How to watch the race Monday

Seeing that many of us might be at paintings Monday afternoon, it could be tough to catch the broadcast on the Fox community, which is the simplest method to watch it totally free.

However, there are streaming products and services like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now. Fans too can concentrate to the race via satellite tv for pc radio on MRN, SiriusXM and NASCAR radio.

Who is profitable the Daytona 500 at the moment?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the pole sitter who drives the No. 47 Chevrolet, led all 20 laps in the race. Behind him have been Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, who all pressure Fords.

The race is a complete of 200 laps round the tremendous speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., motive force of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, motive force of the #88 Valvoline Chevrolet, lead the box prior to the get started of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Photo by means of Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images