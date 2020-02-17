Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Plunges to Death; Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

High-profile Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick—a former Playboy fashion who used to be as soon as engaged to comic Drew Carey—plunged to her dying throughout a war of words with an ex-boyfriend, the LAPD stated.

Police arrested Gareth Pursehouse, 41, on suspicion of homicide after Harwick, 37, used to be discovered gravely injured at the floor beneath a third-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills house early Saturday. She later died on the sanatorium.

Harwick, 38, had not too long ago “expressed fear” of 6-foot-4 Pursehouse, however a restraining order she acquired towards him had expired, government stated.

A commentary from police stated Harwick’s roommate advised officials that Pursehouse had damaged in and used to be assaulting her. The roommate jumped a wall to get away and run for assist, and when law enforcement officials arrived on the house, they discovered Harwick.

“The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle in the upstairs as well as forced entry to the residence,” the LAPD stated. “A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder (suspect) entering the property and leaving after the murder.”

Harwick used to be the creator of The New Sex Bible for Women and had seemed within the documentary Addicted to Sexting. She and Price Is Right host Carey reportedly were given engaged in 2018 however cut up quickly after.

Pursehouse, who works within the pc business, used to be held in lieu of $2 million bail pending a court docket look.