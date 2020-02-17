‘His Legacy Is Living With Us’

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard led tributes to Kobe Bryant because the All-Star Game remembered the past due Los Angeles Lakers legend.

The reminiscence of the five-time NBA champion, who died at the side of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 folks in a helicopter crash simply outdoor Los Angeles on January 26, was once commemorated right through the league’s annual extravaganza in Chicago, Illinois, this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, gamers who took phase within the Rising Stars recreation and within the All-Star Saturday occasions wore jersey patches that includes the numbers 2 and 24—Gianna and Kobe’s jersey numbers—within the heart surrounded through 9 stars.

The numbers additionally featured within the All-Star Game on Sunday, with gamers at the crew captained through LeBron James all dressed in No. 2 and gamers at the crew captained through Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed in No. 24 as a substitute.

Additionally, the NBA altered the structure of the fourth quarter to honor Bryant, surroundings a goal rating within the ultimate duration through including 24 issues—once more a nod to the quantity Bryant wore in the second one part of his profession—to the main crew’s mixed rating thru 3 quarters.

James praised the symbolism of the jerseys and the verdict through NBA commissioner Adam Silver to rename the All-Star Game MVP trophy after Bryant.

“I think it’s just another great deed of our great commissioner, Adam Silver,” he was once quoted as pronouncing through ESPN.

“Just for him to think of that and be able to rename the MVP trophy after Kobe. What that guy meant to our league, his inspiration around players [….] Every time Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and his teammates ran down the court, I see the back of them, No. 24. I noticed my finger band that has a 24 on it. His legacy is living on every single day with us.”

Leonard changed into the primary recipient of the Kobe Bryant MVP award after main Team LeBron to a 157-155 win and paid tribute to the past due NBA nice.

“Words can’t even explain, just making this the first Kobe Bryant MVP trophy,” the reigning NBA Finals MVP advised NBA on TNT after the sport.

“I want to thank Kobe for everything he [has] done for me, all the long talks, the workouts, thank you.”

Ahead of the sport, former Lakers nice Magic Johnson delivered a speech to honor Bryant’s reminiscence, suggesting his have an effect on off the courtroom were as robust as his legacy on it.

“We’ll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” the Hall of Famer mentioned.

“Scoring 81 points in one game. Scoring 60 points in his last game. And then winning five NBA championships. But what I’m really proud about when we think about Kobe Bryant, there’s millions of people in Los Angeles that don’t have a home. Kobe was fighting to get them homes and shelter every single day. He was passionate about that.”

Images of Bryant flashed on a display in the back of the degree as Jennifer Hudson carried out prior to the sport, wearing Lakers red.

Hudson wasn’t the one entertainer to pay tribute to Bryant, with Common and Chance the Rapper each honoring the reminiscence of the 18-time All-Star of their performances.

LeBron James #2 of Team LeBron dunks the ball within the 3rd quarter in opposition to Team Giannis all the way through the 69th NBA All-Star Game on the United Center on February 16 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stacy Revere/Getty