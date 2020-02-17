German firms Bayer and BASF fight $265m US fine over weedkiller

Image copyright

German chemical massive Bayer is to attraction towards a Missouri courtroom’s award of $265m (£203m) to a US peach grower who blamed a herbicide for crop injury.

Farmer Bill Bader sued Bayer and BASF, alleging that dicamba weedkiller drifted onto his orchard from close by fields, destroying them.

It is the primary ruling in some 140 US circumstances towards dicamba, a herbicide blamed for in depth crop injury.

Bayer says its herbicides pose no unreasonable chance if used as it should be.

The US agrochemical massive Monsanto, purchased via Bayer for $63bn in 2018, sells dicamba-based herbicide and a equivalent much-criticised product, Roundup.

US court cases towards Monsanto’s weedkillers might value Bayer billions of greenbacks in damages.

It isn’t but transparent how Bayer and BASF might percentage the price of the Missouri damages.

BASF mentioned it could “use all available legal resources” to fight Saturday’s ruling via a federal district courtroom in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

They have been ordered to pay Mr Bader $15m in precise damages and $250m in fines. He argued that his 1,000-acre (405-hectare) orchard used to be destroyed via dicamba.

In a remark on Monday, Bayer mentioned it “clearly disagrees with the jury’s verdict and is very disappointed”.

“We will swiftly appeal the decision. While we have great empathy for any farmer who suffers from crop losses, in the case of Mr Bader there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto’s products were present on his farm and were responsible for his losses.”

Dicamba-based herbicides had been blamed for injury to hundreds of hectares of vegetation in US Midwestern states.

In November 2018 the US Environmental Protection Agency imposed restrictions on dicamba use, on account of the farmers’ issues.

Bayer insists that Monsanto herbicides are secure and “valuable tools for growers”. The herbicides “do not pose any unreasonable risk of off-target movement when used according to label directions”, the company says.