Fury over horror video of wild pig being shot by hunter then savaged by pack of dogs





A HUNTER shoots a wild pig from yards away ahead of his pack of dogs savage the helpless beast in sickening photos.

The horror video has sparked fury on-line after going viral with greater than 1.2 million perspectives since being posted to Twitter by an animal-rights activist past due ultimate month.

But gun rights advocates and hunters quickly started weighing in at the “clueless” publish and claimed it used to be no longer trophy searching, reviews information.come.au.

The animal rights activist, David Sting, wrote: “Do you assume actual males must (sic) searching & killing the animals? Do u assume searching it’s a game?

“See this hunter so proud of killing this deficient wild pig the usage of sniper rifle and his dogs whilst he filming.

“RIP poor pig I feel sorry for you. RT if u are against trophy hunting.”

Many customers agreed with one particular person slamming “bored mindless monsters” looking for game.

They added: “Everything about that is horrific.”

One particular person wrote: “These hogs are fierce.

“It’s too dangerous that this one didn’t make it ahead of getting the person with the rifle.”

Another mentioned: “This is so very merciless and mistaken and unhappy.

“Not even wild pigs are allowed to reside there in peace.

“It makes so very unhappy that we are living in this sort of merciless global.”

One pro-gun poster, tweeted: “Feral hogs wreck farmland, no longer best by consuming vegetation however by rooting and wallowing within the filth.

“They endanger peoples’ livelihood. This isn’t trophy hunting, and you’re out of touch.”

Another mentioned: “Wild boars are an enormous drawback in Texas.

“They wreck vegetation, assault cattle, and in some uncommon instances have critically injured people.

“The inhabitants is out of keep watch over and the state has allowed them to be hunted en-masse as an answer.”

Australia is house to an estimated 24 million feral pigs.

Hunting them with dogs is criminal in some portions of the rustic, with rules various between states and territories.













