Fox News Commentator Praises Trump’s Daytona 500 Visit, Says It Had ‘Patriotism,’ ‘American Muscle’ and Things ‘Liberals Really Can’t Stand’

Conservative Fox News commentator and radio host Dan Bongino praised President Donald Trump’s efficiency on the Daytona 500 in Florida Sunday, pronouncing it featured “patriotism” and “American muscle.”

The president and his first woman Melania Trump attended the preferred NASCAR season opener, with the presidential limo—dubbed “The Beast”—doing a lap across the monitor and Trump giving remarks on the carrying match. Trump is best the second one president in U.S. historical past to wait the NASCAR match, with former Republican President George W. Bush being the primary in 2004.

“I don’t know, but I was watching that yesterday. And I got up and I was—I popped to a salute,” Bongino mentioned all through a phase of Fox News morning display Fox & Friends Monday.

“You want to talk about liberal heads exploding everywhere, think of all this amalgamation of things in this pot,” he mentioned. “You had patriotism, you had fast cars, you had American muscle, you had pride, love of America, President Trump. All these things liberals really can’t stand.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand for the National Anthem as they attend the Daytona 500 NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 16.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

“This was such a great day. And the singing of the national anthem beforehand. I mean, it was just such a phenomenal event,” Bongino added.

Trump joked in an interview from the race monitor that he sought after to leap at the back of the wheel of one of the most race vehicles and take it for a spin. “Right now, if I can, I’m gonna hop into one of these cars and I’m gonna get into this race, if possible,” he quipped.

Speaking to the gang, the president described the race as “the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years.” He mentioned the ones attending the development had been “patriots,” including that “no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.”

While the president’s look on the Daytona 500 was once broadly praised through supporters, it wasn’t with out controversies. Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 marketing campaign supervisor, tweeted out a picture of Air Force One on the match in 2004, when Bush had attended, claiming it was once from Trump’s consult with.

“.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” he tweeted.

As CNN reported, the picture was once in truth taken through photographer Jonathan Ferrey on February 15, 2004, when Bush changed into the primary U.S. president to wait the Daytona 500. The symbol stayed on Parscale’s Twitter feed for roughly 3 hours, garnering some 6,700 retweets and about 23,000 likes, earlier than it was once deleted.