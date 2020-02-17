Crossing Divides: How to cope when your boss is younger than you
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Crossing Divides: How to cope when your boss is younger than you - February 17, 2020
- Coronavirus: Bicester Village ‘having a tough time’ - February 17, 2020
- Can we fix our way out of the growing e-waste downside? - February 17, 2020
Theo is just about a 3rd of the age of his colleague Charlie – and he manages her. The pair paintings at a advertising company in Bournemouth at the south coast of England.
They give an explanation for the prejudices that they had to conquer so as to construct a a hit operating dating.
In a society more and more fragmented via age, paintings is one position the place other generations can meet and shape relationships. Many firms are giving younger other folks with up-to-date social media abilities positions of duty, which will put age distinction within the highlight.
This video is a part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing other folks in combination in a fragmented global.
Film via trade virtual reporter Dougal Shaw