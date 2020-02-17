News 

Crossing Divides: How to cope when your boss is younger than you

Theo is just about a 3rd of the age of his colleague Charlie – and he manages her. The pair paintings at a advertising company in Bournemouth at the south coast of England.

They give an explanation for the prejudices that they had to conquer so as to construct a a hit operating dating.

In a society more and more fragmented via age, paintings is one position the place other generations can meet and shape relationships. Many firms are giving younger other folks with up-to-date social media abilities positions of duty, which will put age distinction within the highlight.

This video is a part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing other folks in combination in a fragmented global.

Film via trade virtual reporter Dougal Shaw

