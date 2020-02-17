Coronavirus LIVE: ‘Abandoned’ Brits trapped on quarantined cruise ship ‘WILL be flown back to UK’
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Horrifying images show screaming pig moments before being clubbed to death in Thai slaughterhouse - February 17, 2020
- Coronavirus LIVE: ‘Abandoned’ Brits trapped on quarantined cruise ship ‘WILL be flown back to UK’ - February 17, 2020
- Student, 23, chokes to death during cake eating contest at Russian bar in front of horrified pals - February 17, 2020
BRITS trapped onboard the Princess Diamond quarantined cruise ship with round 400 showed circumstances of coronavirus are set to be rescued via the United Kingdom govt.
The Foreign Office has issued a observation insisting they’re “urgently considering all options” for the 74 Brits onboard.
Follow our coronavirus are living weblog to stay up to date with the most recent information and updates.