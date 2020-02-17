Britain and France will ‘tear each other apart over trade talks’ says French minister as retailers warn of price hikes





FRANCE has warned that the looming combat over trade within the wake of Brexit will see the 2 nations “rip each other apart” amid fears of price hikes.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drain has threatened the United Kingdom with a sour scrap over trade talks as he casually pushed aside Britain’s intention of agreeing to a unfastened trade deal by means of the tip of the 12 months.

EPA

The two countries are already butting heads over a variety of problems as EU negotiators dig their heels in as soon as once more following January’s finalisation of Brexit.

Britain’s EU negotiator, David Frost, as soon as once more advised Brussels that the United Kingdom will no longer bow to EU calls for to stick with its laws on employees’ rights and environmental protections this night.

The UK has simply rejected the EU’s newest mandate as a result of many of the proposals fall beneath UK requirements.

It comes at a time of friction over laws for British monetary companies’ get right of entry to to the EU after Brexit.

Retailers ultimate night time warned that British customers will face upper prices and lowered availability of items if a unfastened trade deal isn’t reached by means of the tip of the 12 months.

For now, Britain will proceed to trade like a member beneath a transition length lasting till January 2021.

Speaking at a Munich safety convention, Mr Le Drian stated: “I believe that on trade problems and the mechanism for long run family members, which we’re going to get started on, we’re going to rip each other apart.

“But that is part of negotiations, everyone will defend their own interests.”

The bloc’s leader negotiator Michel Barnier has stated the EU’s best priorities are fishing, safety and keeping up truthful buying and selling prerequisites for European firms, however no longer essentially ours.

Dreary Le Drian’s combating communicate is throwing petrol on an already stressful negotiation after the EU’s newest mandate used to be flatly rejected on

France’s primary “interests” are unfastened get right of entry to to British fishing waters, a hotly contested factor that swayed so much of citizens all the way through the referendum.

The UK is extremely not going to permit other European nations to stay fishing freely in our waters, which has angered French fishers in puts like Britainy the place Le Drian comes from.

Britain does no longer need a particular, bespoke or distinctive deal however one that incorporates the advantages lately presented to other nations like Canada, South Korea and Japan.





Last night time a Government spokesman stated: “We want a relationship based on friendly co-operation between sovereign equals, one centred on free trade and inspired by our shared history and values.”

Average space costs have soared to £310okay over the ultimate month in a post-Brexit increase.

However the British Retail Consortium ultimate night time identified that just about 80 in keeping with cent of all meals imported to the United Kingdom comes from the EU, making the negotiations a bit of tough and essential over crucial items.

Retailers expressed fears that there used to be no risk of a go back to frictionless trade beneath the Government’s provide negotiating stance.

It often known as for much less purple tape, a zero-tariff trade deal, co-ordination on VAT, customs and excise procedures, and advance knowledge on new tests and bureaucracy to stay the trade afloat after Brexit.

AP:Associated Press

David Frost and his Task Force Europe met this week to finalise our negotiating place[/caption]





Alamy Live News

