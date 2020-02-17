Brit shopkeeper who scooped £300,000 at casino brutally knifed to death in new Jamaica home





A BRIT who gained £300,000 at a casino used to be discovered hacked to death in her Jamaican dream home.

Evadney Gayle, 67, used to be murdered in her new home in St Toolies, Jamaica on November 17.

The grandmother had most effective been in her new home 3 weeks earlier than she used to be brutally killed.

According to studies, her useless frame used to be found out through a detailed relative.

It is known an arrest has been made and the suspect used to be identified to Mrs. Gayle.

The Birmingham shopkeeper had used her extravagant win of £300,000 to construct the dream home in Jamaica, the place she used to be born.

The 67-year-old had turn out to be some other “returnee” – a Jamaican-born UK citizen who began a new lifestyles again in the land of her beginning.

BRITISH LIFE

While dwelling in Birmingham, Mrs. Gayle owned a clothes store together with her past due husband Dennis however then moved onto proudly owning a variety of busy Jamaican greengrocers.

Mrs. Gayle, who lived in Edgbaston, Birmingham, made the headlines in 2003 for profitable the best possible ever UK win from a £1 Stake on a countrywide sport.

Several other folks in Birmingham have been surprised to listen of Mrs. Gayle’s homicide.

One shut buddy, who requested now not to be named, instructed the Birmingham Mail: “She used to be a stupendous, pretty woman.

When she stated she used to be going to Jamaica, I instructed her, ‘don’t battle any problems about land, don’t move there and battle other folks for land – it’s now not price it’.

“There are people returning to Jamaica every day, hundreds of thousands have returned back home.”

Commenting on her buddy’s death, she added: “When they do this in Jamaica, they make sure that they’re useless.

“It’s usually about a family feud over land, jobs or money. Ninety-nine per cent of the time, it’s not done by strangers.”

A member of the Birmingham Association of Jamaican Nationals stated: “It’s shocking, she was always saying she was going back to Jamaica. Her shop on Dudley Road sold Caribbean food and was well known.”

A nephew, dwelling at the island, instructed the Jamaican Star: “This incident has shaken our circle of relatives.

Everybody’s tousled on account of the way in which she died. Nobody has taken it excellent. I don’t even sleep from final evening.”

Evadney is one of the Brits who had been murdered in fresh years in The Carribean.

In May 2018, a British dad and private teacher used to be discovered battered to death in his undies after what used to be idea to be a “botched burglary.”

The 29-year-old Dannie Lea, from Stoke-on-Trent, used to be discovered with head accidents in the entrance backyard of his belongings in Nassau, Bahamas.

Police determined now not to deal with the case as a murder.

Last yr Robert Hathaway, 66, used to be violently stabbed to death in his bed room in St Lucia.

A girl used to be charged along with his death on November 4.

