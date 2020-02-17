Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiations

Image copyright

France has warned Britain to be expecting a bruising fight with the EU in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian predicted the 2 aspects would “rip each other apart” as they strove for benefit within the negotiations.

He additionally stated it could be difficult for the UK to succeed in its goal of agreeing a loose trade deal by way of the top of the yr.

The UK govt stated it sought after a deal according to “friendly co-operation between sovereign equals”.

Boris Johnson’s leader Brexit negotiator is predicted to present extra main points of the UK’s negotiating targets in a speech in Brussels later.

David Frost is predicted to mention the UK can be proud of a trade deal according to that agreed by way of the EU with Canada in 2016 however to rule out any shape of regulatory alignment with the bloc from 2021 onwards.

The UK officially left the EU two weeks in the past however nonetheless trades like a member beneath a transition length which ends up on 31 December.

Talks on their long term courting are set to start out subsequent month as soon as the EU’s 27 contributors have agreed the bloc’s negotiating mandate.

Speaking at a safety convention in Munich on Sunday, Mr Le Drian stated the 2 aspects had been a long way aside on a variety of problems.

He stated: “I feel that on trade problems and the mechanism for long term family members, which we’re going to get started on, we’re going to rip every different aside.

“But that is a component of negotiations, everybody will shield their very own pursuits.”

Image copyright

Mr Le Drian, an in depth best friend of President Emmanuel Macron, is the most recent senior EU determine to warn that the negotiations can be tough.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and leader negotiator Michel Barnier have each forged doubt on Boris Johnson’s goal to achieve a complete settlement by way of the top of the yr.

The EU has many times warned that the UK can not be expecting to revel in endured “high quality” marketplace get entry to if it insists on diverging from EU social and environmental requirements.

Last week the European Parliament referred to as for the UK to practice EU regulations in a number of spaces, equivalent to chemical compounds law, meals labelling and subsidies for firms, as phase of a procedure of “dynamic alignment”.

But UK ministers have many times dominated out this type of shut regulatory courting.

There is predicted to be a in particular difficult battle over fishing rights, with the EU insisting endured get entry to to UK waters will have to shape phase of any settlement.

Mr Johnson, in flip, has stated the UK will act as an “unbiased coastal state” taking keep an eye on of its personal fisheries.

A Downing Street spokesperson stated: “Our manner is obvious – we don’t seem to be soliciting for the rest particular, bespoke or distinctive, however are searching for a deal like the ones the EU has struck up to now with different pleasant nations like Canada.

“We want a relationship based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals, one centred on free trade and inspired by our shared history and values.”